FCC Chairman Proposes Slashing Broadband Benchmarks to 100/20 Mbps, Ending Affordability Reviews in Deregulation Push

In a move that could reshape the landscape of U.S. broadband policy, the Federal Communications Commission under Chairman Brendan Carr is poised to abandon ambitious speed benchmarks and eliminate scrutiny of internet pricing, signaling a significant pivot away from the Biden administration’s equity-focused agenda. The proposal, outlined in a draft notice of proposed rulemaking, would scrap the long-term goal of achieving gigabit-per-second download speeds for all Americans, a target set during the Obama era and reinforced under Biden. Instead, the FCC aims to lower the bar to a more modest 100 megabits per second downstream and 20 Mbps upstream, effectively declaring victory on universal broadband access sooner than anticipated.

This shift comes amid broader Republican efforts to streamline regulations and reduce federal oversight of the telecom industry. Critics argue it risks leaving rural and low-income communities behind, while proponents see it as a pragmatic response to deployment challenges. The draft also proposes ditching an annual analysis of broadband affordability, deeming it “extraneous” to the agency’s core mission of evaluating deployment progress.

Regulatory Rollback and Industry Implications

The changes would alter how the FCC assesses broadband under Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act, which mandates yearly reports on whether advanced telecommunications capability is being deployed reasonably and timely. Ars Technica reports that by redefining success metrics, the agency could more easily conclude that broadband is adequately available nationwide, potentially freeing up resources for other priorities like spectrum auctions. This echoes past deregulatory moves, such as the 2017 scrapping of net neutrality rules under former Chairman Ajit Pai.

However, the proposal has ignited debate over digital equity. During the Biden years, the FCC reinstated net neutrality and emphasized affordable access, as detailed in an NPR article from April 2024, which highlighted the restoration of Obama-era protections to ensure fast, reliable internet for all. Now, with a Republican-led FCC, the focus appears to be shifting toward market-driven solutions, potentially benefiting major providers like Comcast and AT&T by reducing pressure to lower prices or expand high-speed infrastructure.

Historical Context and Political Backdrop

The gigabit goal originated in 2015, when the FCC raised the broadband definition to 25/3 Mbps and set aspirational targets for symmetric gigabit speeds to future-proof the nation’s digital economy. But deployment has lagged, particularly in underserved areas, with billions in subsidies like the $42 billion BEAD program yielding slow results—zero connections after over 1,000 days, as noted in posts on X from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr himself. The Hill, in a March 2025 opinion piece, even advocated for “fast lanes” on the internet highway, aligning with pro-industry sentiments that view strict regulations as hindrances.

Politically, this fits into the Trump administration’s broader agenda, including budget bills that could auction off Wi-Fi spectrum in the 6GHz band, potentially slowing home networks, according to CNET’s analysis from just days ago. Senate Republicans, led by figures like Ted Cruz, have pushed provisions to reallocate airwaves to mobile carriers, as covered in Ars Technica’s June 2025 report, raising concerns about Wi-Fi performance for consumers reliant on the latest routers.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

Discussions on platforms like Reddit’s r/technology subreddit, where users dissected the Ars Technica story, reveal widespread frustration. Commenters lamented the potential for entrenched monopolies and slower innovation, with some drawing parallels to the net neutrality battles of the 2010s. One thread highlighted fears that eliminating price analysis could mask rising costs, especially as inflation pressures household budgets.

Looking ahead, the proposal is set for a vote, likely drawing legal challenges from consumer advocates. Wiley’s May 2024 alert on net neutrality reinstatement underscores the cyclical nature of these policies, which flip with each administration. Industry insiders warn that without robust benchmarks, the U.S. risks falling behind global peers like South Korea in broadband speeds. Yet, supporters argue it’s a necessary recalibration, prioritizing achievable goals over idealistic ones. As the FCC navigates this terrain, the balance between innovation, affordability, and access hangs in the balance, with implications rippling through tech, telecom, and beyond for years to come.