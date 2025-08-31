FBI: Chinese Hackers Salt Typhoon Infiltrate US Telecoms, Spy on Millions

In a stark revelation that underscores the escalating threats from state-sponsored cyber operations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has disclosed that the Chinese hacking group known as Salt Typhoon has compromised telecommunications networks on a massive scale, potentially affecting “nearly every American” and extending its reach to millions across more than 80 countries. Cynthia Kaiser, the FBI’s deputy assistant director for cyber operations, detailed during a recent briefing that the group’s intrusions into U.S. telecom providers have enabled the interception of vast amounts of call metadata, text messages, and even some content, marking one of the most pervasive espionage campaigns in history.

The operation, which U.S. officials attribute to hackers affiliated with China’s Ministry of State Security, goes beyond traditional spying by indiscriminately harvesting data from ordinary citizens, government officials, and critical infrastructure. According to reports, Salt Typhoon exploited vulnerabilities in network devices like routers, using sophisticated tools such as the Windows kernel-mode rootkit Demodex to maintain persistent access and evade detection.

The Global Scope of the Intrusion

This breach isn’t confined to the U.S.; allied intelligence agencies have reported similar infiltrations in countries including Canada, Australia, and several in Europe and Asia. A joint advisory from the FBI and partners, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, highlights how the hackers targeted not just telecoms but also transportation hubs and military networks. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security revealed in July 2025 that Salt Typhoon had lurked in a U.S. National Guard network for nearly a year, siphoning sensitive military and law enforcement data undetected.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from cybersecurity experts and official accounts amplify the alarm, with users like Matthew Pines noting the potential compromise of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act selectors in telecom systems, describing it as possibly the worst counterintelligence failure in U.S. history. The FBI itself has used the platform to announce a $10 million bounty in April 2025 for information on Salt Typhoon operatives, urging global tips to disrupt the group.

Technical Sophistication and Evasion Tactics

Delving deeper, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has identified Demodex as a key weapon in Salt Typhoon’s arsenal, allowing remote control over servers while employing anti-forensic techniques to cover tracks. Wikipedia entries on the group note its focus on counterintelligence targets, distinguishing it from other Chinese operations like Volt Typhoon, which prioritize disruptive attacks.

Recent investigations point to three Chinese technology companies allegedly supplying cyber tools to the People’s Liberation Army and Ministry of State Security since 2021, as detailed in a multinational advisory from agencies including the NSA and FBI. This collaboration, according to The Record from Recorded Future News, has enabled the hackers to scale their operations globally, infiltrating over 200 U.S. companies alone.

Implications for National Security and Industry Response

The fallout is profound, with experts warning that the stolen data could fuel long-term intelligence advantages for China, from blackmail to strategic planning. Kaiser emphasized in her statements, as reported by The Register, that the campaign’s “indiscriminate” nature deviates from espionage norms, echoing criticisms on platforms like Hacker News where users draw parallels to past U.S. surveillance excesses like the NSA’s tapping of Google’s backbone.

In response, the FBI released enhanced hardening guidance in December 2024, urging telecom providers to bolster router security and monitor for anomalous traffic. Yet, the breach’s persistence—described as “ongoing” in an August 2025 FBI update—raises questions about the effectiveness of current defenses.

Policy Shifts and Future Defenses

The second Trump administration’s decision to disband the Cyber Safety Review Board before it could fully investigate has drawn scrutiny, potentially delaying critical lessons. Meanwhile, international cooperation is ramping up; a joint bulletin with Canada’s Cyber Centre in June 2025 provided resources to counter similar threats.

Industry insiders argue for a paradigm shift, including widespread adoption of end-to-end encryption to mitigate interception risks. As one X post from expert Jake Williams put it, resistance to such technologies by U.S. agencies may have inadvertently created vulnerabilities that Salt Typhoon exploited. With the campaign affecting sectors beyond telecoms, including finance and energy, per Nextgov/FCW, the need for robust, collaborative defenses has never been more urgent.

Ongoing Investigations and Broader Ramifications

FBI probes continue, with officials like Kaiser speaking at conferences such as those hosted by CyberScoop, where she noted the breach’s “forever” impact. The advisory from August 2025, involving two dozen agencies, accuses the Chinese firms of direct support, signaling potential sanctions or diplomatic escalations.

Ultimately, Salt Typhoon exemplifies the blurred lines between espionage and mass surveillance in the digital age, compelling governments and corporations to rethink cybersecurity priorities amid rising geopolitical tensions. As the investigation unfolds, the true extent of the damage may reshape international relations and tech policy for years to come.