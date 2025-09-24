Fannie Mae Predicts Mortgage Rates Below 6% by 2026, Boosting Home Sales

As the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut ripples through the economy, housing economists are painting an increasingly optimistic picture for the U.S. residential real estate sector. According to a fresh outlook from Fannie Mae, mortgage rates are poised to dip below 6% by the end of 2026, potentially unleashing a wave of pent-up demand that could supercharge home sales and borrowing activity.

This forecast, detailed in Fannie Mae’s September 2025 Economic and Housing Outlook, revises earlier projections downward, anticipating 30-year fixed rates to close 2025 at 6.4% before sliding to 5.9% a year later. The shift comes amid cooling inflation and a softening labor market, factors that could prompt further monetary easing.

Forecasting a Sales Boom Amid Rate Relief

Industry observers note that such rate reductions could add half a million more home sales in 2026 compared to baseline expectations, injecting vitality into a market stifled by high borrowing costs for years. Business Insider reports that this surge might also spur a $470 billion increase in mortgage originations, as buyers and refinancers re-enter the fray.

Fannie Mae’s economists attribute this uptick to a gradual unlocking of inventory, with homeowners who locked in ultra-low rates during the pandemic finally willing to list properties as affordability improves. Yet, challenges persist: home prices are expected to rise modestly, by about 3% annually through 2026, potentially tempering the enthusiasm for first-time buyers.

Economic Underpinnings and Market Dynamics

Delving deeper, the outlook ties housing trends to broader economic indicators. Real GDP growth is pegged at 1.5% for 2025 and 2.1% for 2026 on a fourth-quarter-over-fourth-quarter basis, a slight downgrade reflecting persistent inflationary pressures and a cooling jobs picture. HousingWire highlights how this tempered growth could keep the Fed cautious, avoiding aggressive rate hikes that might derail the recovery.

For multifamily housing, Fannie Mae has upped its starts forecast to 412,000 units in 2025 and 402,000 in 2026, signaling resilience in rental construction despite elevated financing costs. This contrasts with single-family starts, which are projected to grow more modestly as builders navigate zoning hurdles and labor shortages.

Implications for Lenders and Investors

Lenders stand to benefit significantly, with origination volumes potentially swelling as rates fall. Refinancing activity, in particular, could see a renaissance, echoing the boom of 2020-2021 but on a more measured scale. However, risks loom: if inflation reaccelerates or geopolitical tensions spike, rates might stall above 6%, muting the predicted sales jump.

Investors in mortgage-backed securities should monitor these developments closely. The Truth About Mortgage notes that sub-6% rates could enhance prepayment speeds, altering yield calculations and portfolio strategies in an already volatile bond market.

Navigating Uncertainties in a Post-Pandemic Market

While the forecast offers hope, insiders caution against over-optimism. Existing-home sales are now expected to rise only 4% in 2025, a downgrade from prior 11% estimates, per earlier Fannie Mae revisions. This reflects ongoing supply constraints and affordability barriers, especially in high-cost coastal markets.

Ultimately, the path to a sub-6% rate environment hinges on sustained economic moderation. As Real Estate News underscores, a nearly 10% sales increase in 2026 could materialize if rates indeed fall as predicted, but external shocks—like trade policy shifts under a new administration—could upend these projections. For now, stakeholders are advised to prepare for a market that’s thawing, albeit unevenly, with opportunities emerging for those positioned to capitalize on lower borrowing costs.