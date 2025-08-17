EY Officer’s 3 Strategies for Wellbeing in Tough Job Market

In an era marked by economic uncertainty, rapid technological shifts, and persistent workplace pressures, employees are navigating some of the most challenging job conditions in recent memory. Layoffs loom large, artificial intelligence threatens to reshape roles, and companies demand more with less, often pushing workers to their limits. Amid this backdrop, insights from industry leaders on maintaining personal wellbeing have never been more critical. Frank Giampietro, the Chief Wellbeing Officer at EY, recently shared practical advice in a Business Insider interview, emphasizing that employees must take proactive steps to safeguard their mental and physical health, even as employers grapple with broader systemic issues.

Giampietro’s guidance comes at a pivotal time. A recent survey highlighted in posts on X reveals widespread sentiment among tech workers feeling overwhelmed, with over 8,000 respondents indicating high levels of dissatisfaction and burnout risks. This echoes findings from Deloitte Insights, which point to leadership behaviors and job design as key factors influencing employee wellbeing. As we move deeper into 2025, these challenges are compounded by trends like “quiet cracking,” where workers silently endure unhappiness without voicing concerns, potentially leading to severe burnout.

Empowering Personal Boundaries

The first tip from Giampietro focuses on setting clear boundaries to prevent work from encroaching on personal life. In tough environments, where demands can blur the lines between professional and private time, he advises employees to communicate limits explicitly with managers. This might involve designating “no-email” hours or prioritizing tasks to avoid overload. Drawing from the Global Wellness Institute’s 2025 trends report, embedding such boundaries into daily routines isn’t just self-care; it’s a strategic move to sustain long-term productivity.

Real-world applications underscore this approach. Posts on X from industry figures like Harsh Goenka highlight the urgency of mentorship and manageable workloads, especially after tragic incidents like the one at EY involving a young employee. Similarly, a Leave Tracker App blog outlines seven strategies for 2025, including flexible scheduling, which aligns with Giampietro’s call for boundary-setting to combat the “always-on” culture prevalent in high-stakes sectors.

Seeking Support Networks

Giampietro’s second recommendation urges employees to build and lean on support networks, both within and outside the workplace. This includes seeking mentors, joining employee resource groups, or confiding in trusted colleagues about stressors. In a EY webcast on future trends, panelists discussed how such networks enhance resilience, helping individuals navigate layoffs and AI-driven disruptions.

Expanding on this, Deloitte Insights research from 2023, still relevant today, shows that organizational support in job design can mitigate burnout, but personal networks fill gaps where companies fall short. Recent X posts echo this, with users sharing stories of carrying personal stresses into work, emphasizing that we’re not machines and need communal support to thrive in demanding roles.

Prioritizing Self-Care Routines

The third tip centers on integrating self-care into daily life, such as regular exercise, mindfulness practices, or hobbies that recharge energy. Giampietro stresses that in a “hardcore” job market, as described in Business Insider, ignoring self-care leads to diminished performance and health issues. This is supported by Stayf Blog’s list of 10 innovative strategies for 2025, which includes tech-enabled wellness tools like apps for tracking mental health.

Industry insiders note that these routines must be intentional. A post on X from SA News Channel advises remote workers to set boundaries like avoiding after-hours emails, a tactic that prevents the blending of work and home. Meanwhile, the Global Wellness Institute advocates shifting from reactive programs to culturally embedded wellbeing, suggesting employees advocate for policies that support these habits.

Integrating Strategies for Long-Term Resilience

Combining these tips forms a robust framework for enduring tough job environments. Giampietro’s advice, rooted in EY’s experiences, encourages employees to view wellbeing as a personal responsibility while pushing organizations for systemic change. As per a recent BizToc summary of his interview, the threat of AI and layoffs amplifies the need for such proactive measures.

Looking ahead, experts from People Insight’s 2025 guide predict that thriving workplaces will prioritize holistic strategies, blending individual actions with corporate initiatives. By adopting these approaches, employees not only survive but excel, turning challenges into opportunities for growth in an ever-evolving professional world.