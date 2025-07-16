ExpressVPN Achieves 23rd Audit, Strengthening No-Logs Policy and VPN Transparency Leadership

In the fiercely competitive world of virtual private networks, where privacy promises are as common as data breaches, ExpressVPN has once again set a benchmark by completing its 23rd independent audit.

This latest scrutiny, conducted by the auditing firm KPMG, reaffirms the company’s no-logs policy and overall security infrastructure, a move that underscores the growing importance of third-party validations in an industry plagued by skepticism. According to details shared in a recent TechRadar report, KPMG’s experts delved into ExpressVPN’s systems, confirming that the provider does not collect or store user activity data, IP addresses, or connection timestamps—claims that have been repeatedly tested over the years.

This audit is not an isolated event but part of a broader pattern for ExpressVPN, which has made transparency a cornerstone of its brand. Since its first audit in 2020 by PwC, as noted in earlier TechRadar coverage, the company has invited external experts to probe its TrustedServer technology, which runs entirely on RAM to prevent data persistence. The 23rd audit, completed in July 2025, focused on both the no-logs policy and the effectiveness of privacy protections across its global server network.

The Evolution of VPN Audits and Industry Standards

Industry insiders point out that such frequent audits are rare, even among top-tier providers. For context, rivals like NordVPN underwent a security audit in March 2025, where independent auditors from Deloitte identified 31 non-critical issues, most of which were swiftly addressed, per TechRadar. In contrast, ExpressVPN’s consistent clean bills of health—now totaling 23—highlight a proactive approach that goes beyond compliance. Tom’s Guide reported on a similar no-logs audit for ExpressVPN in June 2025, its third in that specific category, which further solidified its reputation for privacy.

These audits matter deeply in an era where VPNs are essential tools for bypassing censorship, securing remote work, and protecting against surveillance. As TechRadar explained in a February 2025 piece on why VPN audits are crucial, they provide verifiable proof that a provider’s claims aren’t just marketing fluff. ExpressVPN’s audits cover everything from browser extensions—audited for the second time in August 2024, according to TechRadar—to mobile apps and even its Aircove router, which received updates for enhanced performance in May 2025.

Comparing ExpressVPN’s Transparency to Peers

When stacked against competitors, ExpressVPN’s audit frequency stands out. Mullvad VPN, for instance, has undergone four independent audits, with the latest in December 2024 confirming its security, as detailed in TechRadar. Surfshark, another player, released results from Deloitte’s second no-logs audit in June 2025, reaffirming its privacy commitments. Yet, ExpressVPN’s tally of 23 audits since 2020 positions it as an outlier, a strategy that TechRadar has described as making it “an unrivaled champion of digital privacy.”

This commitment isn’t without challenges. Audits require significant resources, including opening up proprietary code to outsiders, which can expose vulnerabilities if not handled carefully. However, the payoffs are evident: in a 2025 TechRadar review, ExpressVPN was praised for its security suite, though noted for its higher cost compared to budget options.

Implications for Users and the Broader Market

For industry professionals, these developments signal a maturing VPN market where audits are becoming table stakes. ExpressVPN’s latest success with KPMG, as covered in TechRadar’s July 2025 article, not only boosts user trust but also pressures competitors to follow suit. In practical terms, this means enterprises relying on VPNs for secure communications can choose providers with proven track records, reducing risks in an increasingly regulated digital landscape.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate more specialized audits, perhaps focusing on emerging threats like quantum computing or AI-driven attacks. ExpressVPN’s track record suggests it will continue leading this charge, setting standards that could redefine privacy in the tech sector. As one insider put it, in a world where data is currency, verifiable trust is the ultimate differentiator.