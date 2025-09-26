Experts Warn Crypto Bill May Enable Money Laundering Loopholes

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency regulation, a coalition of national security experts has sounded the alarm on pending legislation that could inadvertently heighten risks to U.S. interests. The warning comes as Congress deliberates bills aimed at providing clarity to the digital asset market, but critics argue these measures fall short in addressing vulnerabilities exploited by illicit actors.

At the center of the debate is the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, commonly known as the Clarity Act, which seeks to delineate regulatory boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Proponents view it as a step toward fostering innovation, but detractors highlight gaps that could enable money laundering and sanctions evasion.

National Security Concerns Take Center Stage

A recent report from Business Insider details how a group of experts, including former intelligence officials, urged Senate lawmakers to revisit these crypto policy bills. They emphasize that without robust safeguards, the legislation might create loopholes for adversarial nations and criminal networks to bypass financial oversight.

The Clarity Act, which sailed through the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2025 as reported by CoinDesk, aims to classify certain digital assets as commodities rather than securities. This shift could reduce regulatory burdens on exchanges and issuers, but it also raises fears of diminished scrutiny on transactions that facilitate illegal activities.

Interplay with Broader Legislative Efforts

Compounding these concerns is the integration of the Clarity Act with other measures, such as the GENIUS Act for stablecoins and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. According to a July 2025 analysis in The New York Times, these bills represent a milestone for the crypto industry, backed by figures like President Trump, yet they lack comprehensive provisions to combat cross-border illicit finance.

National security advocates point to real-world examples where cryptocurrencies have been used to evade sanctions, such as in funding terrorist groups or state-sponsored hacks. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists noted in July 2025 that while the legislation advances regulatory frameworks, it overlooks critical gaps in monitoring dirty money flows.

Risks of Money Laundering and Sanctions Evasion

Experts warn that the Clarity Act’s emphasis on market structure over security could exacerbate these issues. For instance, decentralized finance platforms, which operate without traditional intermediaries, might thrive under lighter regulation but become havens for laundering proceeds from cybercrimes. A Lexology bulletin from July 2025 highlights how blockchain technology’s anonymity features clash with the need for stringent anti-money-laundering protocols.

Furthermore, the potential for sanctions evasion is particularly acute amid geopolitical tensions. The bills’ failure to mandate enhanced know-your-customer requirements for all crypto transactions could allow entities in sanctioned countries to access global markets undetected, as underscored in recent posts on X reflecting industry sentiment.

Calls for Reexamination and Amendments

In response, the national security group has called for amendments to incorporate stronger enforcement mechanisms, such as mandatory reporting for suspicious activities and international cooperation clauses. The National Law Review in July 2025 discussed how the GENIUS Act and Clarity Act form the backbone of U.S. crypto regulation, but without these tweaks, they risk undermining national security.

Senate deliberations, now underway, will determine if these concerns lead to revisions. As CoinDesk analyzed in September 2025, the Clarity Act’s future is uncertain, with some predicting its demise or significant overhaul to balance innovation with security imperatives.

Implications for Industry and Policy

For industry insiders, this debate underscores the delicate balance between promoting technological advancement and safeguarding against misuse. Crypto firms, eager for regulatory certainty, may face heightened compliance costs if amendments are adopted, potentially slowing adoption rates.

Ultimately, as Congress weighs these bills, the warnings from national security experts serve as a reminder that in the quest for a “crypto capital” status, as proclaimed in House announcements via the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, the U.S. must not compromise on protecting its financial system from emerging threats.