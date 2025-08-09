Experts Urge Extending GDPR Rights to Protect Deceased from AI Simulations

In an era where artificial intelligence can resurrect the digital echoes of the deceased, legal experts are pushing for groundbreaking protections that extend data privacy rights beyond the grave. A recent article in The Register highlights the advocacy of Lilian Edwards, a professor of law, innovation, and society at Newcastle University, who argues that individuals should have the posthumous right to delete their personal data to prevent unwanted AI simulations. This call comes amid growing concerns over AI systems that scrape and repurpose online footprints, creating virtual replicas without consent.

Edwards, speaking at the Black Hat USA security conference, emphasized that current laws fall short in addressing what happens to personal data after death. She pointed out that while living individuals in regions like the European Union benefit from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which includes a “right to be forgotten,” no such mechanism exists for the deceased. This gap allows AI models to ingest vast amounts of data from social media, emails, and public records, potentially immortalizing people in ways their families or estates might find distressing or exploitative.

Rising Ethical Dilemmas in AI Resurrection

The issue gained urgency with examples like AI chatbots mimicking deceased loved ones, often without explicit permission. As detailed in WebProNews, experts led by Edwards are advocating for extensions to regulations such as GDPR, proposing “digital wills” that specify data handling after death. These tools could empower executors to request deletions, ensuring that personal information isn’t fodder for AI training datasets.

Moreover, the persistence of data in large language models (LLMs) complicates erasure efforts. An analysis in TechPolicy.Press by Haley Higa, Suzan Bedikian, and Lily Costa questions whether data absorbed into an LLM can ever be truly expunged, given the distributed nature of AI training. This technical hurdle underscores the need for proactive policies that prevent ingestion in the first place, rather than relying on post-facto deletions that may prove ineffective.

Policy Shifts and Global Regulatory Responses

Looking ahead to 2025, regulatory bodies are beginning to respond. According to a report from BigID, enterprises must prepare for evolving global privacy laws that increasingly address AI-specific risks, including data security for posthumous legacies. In the UK, pressure is mounting for legislation on AI and copyright, as outlined in Pinsent Masons’ Out-Law, which could indirectly influence data rights by clarifying ownership of digital artifacts.

Public sentiment, as reflected in various online discussions, amplifies these concerns. Posts on platforms like X highlight ethical qualms about AI exploiting data without consent, with users decrying the requirement to provide additional personal information just to opt out of databases. This grassroots push aligns with expert views, such as those from privacy scholar Daniel Solove, who in his paper on AI and privacy warns of inadequate protections against data scraping.

Strategies for Securing Digital Afterlives

To mitigate these risks, industry insiders recommend practical steps like creating comprehensive digital estate plans. Guidance from LevelBlue suggests securing online assets through password managers and explicit instructions in wills, ensuring privacy for financial and personal information post-mortem. Similarly, resources like Ithy’s guide offer tactics for removing data from AI collections, though they acknowledge the challenges posed by pervasive scraping.

As AI capabilities advance, the debate over posthumous data rights is poised to reshape technology policy. Edwards’ advocacy in The Register serves as a clarion call: without swift legal reforms, the digital undead could become an unwelcome norm, stripping individuals of control even in death. Policymakers and tech firms must collaborate to forge frameworks that honor consent, balancing innovation with ethical imperatives in this uncharted territory.