Exascend Launches First 30.72TB 7mm U.2 SSD for Edge Computing

In the competitive arena of enterprise storage, where giants like Samsung and Kioxia have long dominated with their high-capacity solid-state drives, a lesser-known player is making waves with an innovative offering that challenges the status quo. Exascend, a Taiwanese company specializing in advanced storage solutions, has unveiled what it claims is the industry’s first 30.72 terabyte SSD in a remarkably slim 7mm U.2 form factor. This drive, part of the PE4 series, not only packs an enormous amount of storage into a compact package but also promises significant advantages in power efficiency, thermal management, and cost-effectiveness, according to details shared in a recent announcement.

The PE4 series targets edge computing environments, where space, power, and cooling constraints are paramount. With a thickness of just 7mm—half that of many competing enterprise SSDs—this drive enables denser server configurations, potentially doubling storage capacity in standard 1U racks without sacrificing performance. Exascend reports that the 30.72TB model delivers up to 4.5TB per millimeter of thickness, a metric that underscores its efficiency in space-constrained setups like remote data centers or AI-driven edge nodes.

Revolutionizing Edge Storage Efficiency

Beyond its physical dimensions, the drive’s one drive write per day (DWPD) endurance rating positions it as a reliable choice for write-intensive workloads, ensuring longevity in demanding enterprise scenarios. This endurance level, combined with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2 million hours, aligns with the needs of industries handling massive data volumes, such as telecommunications and autonomous systems. As noted in coverage from TechRadar, the SSD claims to run cooler and consume less power than thicker alternatives, potentially reducing operational costs by up to 50% in power draw alone.

Security features further bolster its appeal for enterprise users. The PE4 incorporates AES-256 hardware encryption and TCG OPAL 2.0 compliance, alongside low-density parity-check (LDPC) error correction and RAID-level data protection. Hardware-based power-loss protection ensures data integrity during unexpected outages, a critical safeguard for edge deployments where maintenance access may be limited.

Market Implications and Competitive Edge

Exascend’s strategic move includes a tiered lineup, with a 23.04TB variant offering a more affordable entry point for organizations not requiring the full capacity. This approach, as highlighted in reports from Archyde, demonstrates a keen market awareness, allowing the company to cater to diverse needs while undercutting prices of established rivals. In edge storage, where traditional 15mm drives limit rack density, the PE4’s design could enable up to 737TB in a single 1U server, effectively halving space requirements.

Industry observers point out that this innovation arrives amid growing demand for efficient storage in AI and data analytics. Publications like TechPowerUp have praised the drive for achieving twofold storage density with half the power consumption of comparable models, positioning Exascend as a plucky challenger to behemoths like Kioxia, which recently unveiled a 245TB SSD but in a bulkier form factor.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite these strengths, adoption may hinge on real-world performance reviews, which are still emerging. Early feedback suggests the drive excels in sequential read/write speeds suitable for enterprise tasks, though it may not match the raw throughput of premium offerings from Samsung. Exascend’s focus on field-upgradeable firmware adds flexibility for remote management, a boon for global operations.

As the storage sector evolves toward more sustainable and compact solutions, Exascend’s PE4 series could redefine expectations. By addressing pain points in heat, power, and space, it offers a compelling alternative for businesses optimizing their infrastructure. With endorsements from outlets like PR Newswire, the drive’s potential to disrupt the market is clear, though its long-term impact will depend on widespread testing and integration in production environments. For industry insiders, this development signals a shift toward smarter, more efficient storage that prioritizes practicality over sheer scale.