Ex-WhatsApp Security Chief Sues Meta Over Data Breach Risks

In a bombshell lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, Attaullah Baig, the former head of security at WhatsApp, has accused parent company Meta Platforms Inc. of systemic cybersecurity failures that allegedly put billions of users at risk. Baig, who held the position from 2021 until his termination in February 2025, claims that Meta ignored repeated warnings about vulnerabilities allowing unauthorized access to sensitive user data, including contact lists, IP addresses, and profile photos. The complaint, detailed in a 115-page filing, alleges that approximately 1,500 WhatsApp engineers had unrestricted access to this data, enabling them to copy or move it without any detection or audit trails.

Baig’s suit further contends that Meta retaliated against him for raising these concerns, culminating in his firing under the guise of poor performance during company-wide layoffs. He says he escalated the issues directly to top executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but was met with indifference. Meta has pushed back, dismissing the allegations as baseless and attributing Baig’s dismissal to performance issues, according to statements reported by The Guardian.

The revelations in Baig’s lawsuit paint a troubling picture of internal practices at WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption is touted as a core feature, yet backend access reportedly bypassed critical safeguards. Industry experts suggest this could expose users to risks from insider threats or external breaches, undermining the app’s reputation as a secure messaging platform used by over 2 billion people worldwide.

Drawing from internal security tests Baig conducted, the complaint describes how engineers could exploit these flaws without leaving digital footprints, potentially violating U.S. cybersecurity regulations like those under the Federal Trade Commission. This isn’t the first time Meta has faced scrutiny over data handling; the company has been embroiled in previous privacy scandals, but this case highlights specific lapses in WhatsApp’s infrastructure. Security analyst Bruce Schneier commented on similar issues in his blog, noting in a June 2025 post that the White House banned WhatsApp on employee devices due to transparency concerns and lack of stored data encryption, as detailed on Schneier on Security.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from cybersecurity professionals have amplified the debate, with users expressing outrage over the potential for undetected data theft, though some caution that such claims remain unproven until court proceedings advance. Baig’s allegations extend to Meta’s failure to implement proper auditing, which he says allowed for “systematic violations” that endangered user privacy on a massive scale.

As the case unfolds, it could force Meta to overhaul its security protocols, potentially setting precedents for how tech giants manage employee access to user data amid growing regulatory pressure from bodies like the European Union’s GDPR enforcers. This lawsuit arrives at a time when global trust in messaging apps is already fragile, following incidents like the NSO Group spyware scandals.

In a related development, WhatsApp’s ongoing legal battle against NSO Group—where Meta accused the Israeli firm of hacking its servers—progressed in April 2025, with a court ruling limiting NSO’s defenses, as covered in another entry on Schneier on Security. Baig’s suit builds on this context, suggesting internal weaknesses may have compounded external threats. Meta’s response, echoed in reports from The New York Times, emphasizes that WhatsApp’s encryption remains robust for user-to-user communications, but critics argue backend vulnerabilities tell a different story.

The implications ripple beyond Meta: if proven, these claims could spur class-action suits from affected users or fines from regulators. Baig seeks damages and an injunction to force security reforms, according to details in SecurityWeek. Industry insiders, speaking anonymously, note that such unrestricted access is atypical for apps handling sensitive data, potentially violating best practices outlined by organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

For technology leaders, this lawsuit serves as a stark reminder of the perils in balancing rapid innovation with rigorous security governance, especially in an era where data breaches can erode user confidence overnight and invite stringent oversight from governments worldwide.

Recent news updates, including those from The Hindu, indicate Meta is preparing a vigorous defense, possibly arguing that Baig’s warnings were addressed internally. However, whistleblower protections under U.S. law may bolster his case, drawing parallels to high-profile tech whistleblowers like those at Facebook in prior years. As pretrial motions begin, the tech world watches closely, anticipating how this could reshape accountability in Silicon Valley’s handling of global user data.