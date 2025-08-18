Ex-Tesla Staff’s Longbow Startup Rivals Delayed Roadster in 2026

In the high-stakes world of electric vehicles, Tesla Inc. has long promised a next-generation Roadster that would redefine performance with blistering acceleration and futuristic features. Announced in 2017, the vehicle was touted to hit 60 mph in under two seconds, boast a 620-mile range, and even include optional rocket thrusters for added drama. Yet, as of mid-2025, production delays have left enthusiasts waiting, with Tesla’s focus shifting toward autonomous driving and Cybertruck rollouts, as reported by The New York Times.

Enter Longbow, a plucky British startup founded by former Tesla and Lucid employees, which is poised to deliver what Tesla has only talked about: a drivable electric Roadster. Launched in 2023 by Daniel Davey and Mark Tapscott, Longbow aims to produce lightweight, high-performance EVs that prioritize driving purity over sheer power. Their debut models—a closed-roof Roadster and an open-top Speedster—are set for production in the U.K. starting next year, with pre-orders already underway at around $84,000.

A Challenge to Tesla’s Dominance

What sets Longbow apart is its obsessive focus on weight reduction, a rarity in the EV space where batteries often tip the scales. The Roadster weighs just 995 kilograms (about 2,190 pounds), while the Speedster comes in at 895 kg, enabling nimble handling reminiscent of classic British sports cars like the Lotus Elise. Powered by a rear-wheel-drive setup with roughly 320 horsepower, these vehicles promise a 0-60 mph sprint in under four seconds and a range of over 200 miles, according to details shared in Top Gear.

Industry insiders note that Longbow’s team brings heavyweight credentials: Davey hails from Tesla’s design ranks, while Tapscott contributed to Lucid’s engineering. They’ve also enlisted talent from Polestar, Uber, and even McLaren, as highlighted in a report from Bangla news. This brain trust is betting on a minimalist approach—eschewing Tesla’s gadgetry for analog thrills—to carve out a niche among purists frustrated by endless vaporware.

Market Timing and Competitive Pressures

Tesla’s Roadster delays stem from broader company challenges, including slumping sales and a pivot to self-driving tech, per Teslarati. Elon Musk has repeatedly pushed back timelines, with recent comments from Tesla VP Lars Moravy affirming it’s “definitely in development” but offering no firm dates, as covered by AutoGuide.com. Meanwhile, Longbow’s aggressive 2026 launch target could steal thunder, especially as rivals like BYD unveil 3,000-hp supercars that challenge Tesla’s performance claims.

For EV startups, success hinges on execution amid supply-chain hurdles and funding woes. Longbow has secured backing from auto titans and is manufacturing in Coventry, England, aiming for small-batch production to ensure quality. As EV Central notes, this under-1,000-kg feat addresses a key EV pain point: excess weight that dulls dynamics.

Implications for the EV Industry

This upstart’s emergence underscores a shifting dynamic where former insiders are disrupting their old employers. Longbow’s name itself seems a cheeky jab at Tesla’s unfulfilled promises, with executives openly stating they’ll deliver before Musk does, per Driving. Analysts see it as a test case for lightweight EVs in a market dominated by heavy SUVs.

Yet, challenges loom: scaling production without Tesla’s resources could falter, and consumer trust in startups remains fragile after high-profile failures. Still, if Longbow succeeds, it might pressure Tesla to accelerate its Roadster program or risk ceding the halo-car segment. As the EV sector matures, such innovations highlight that talk is cheap—delivery is everything.