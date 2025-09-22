Advertise with Us
AITrends

Ex-Google Exec Mo Gawdat: AI Job Creation Claims ‘100% Crap,’ Warns of Mass Displacement

Mo Gawdat, former Google exec, dismisses AI job creation claims as "100% crap," warning it will displace workers from coders to CEOs, though top performers may endure via human creativity. Optimists argue AI augments roles, but Gawdat urges reskilling and policies like universal basic income to avert dystopia.
Ex-Google Exec Mo Gawdat: AI Job Creation Claims ‘100% Crap,’ Warns of Mass Displacement
Written by Eric Hastings
Monday, September 22, 2025

In the swirling debate over artificial intelligence’s role in reshaping the global workforce, few voices cut through the noise quite like that of Mo Gawdat, the former chief business officer at Google’s moonshot factory, X. Gawdat, known for his blunt assessments, recently dismissed the optimistic narrative that AI will spawn a bounty of new jobs as “100% crap,” arguing instead that the technology is poised to displace workers across the board, from entry-level coders to top executives. This stark warning, delivered in interviews and public statements, challenges the tech industry’s rosy projections and urges a reevaluation of how societies prepare for an automated future.

Gawdat’s perspective stems from his deep immersion in AI development during his tenure at Google, where he witnessed firsthand the rapid evolution of machine learning capabilities. He contends that while AI excels at efficiency, the notion it will create equivalent employment opportunities is a fallacy perpetuated by corporate leaders eager to celebrate cost savings. In a recent piece from CNBC, Gawdat emphasized that even CEOs are not immune, predicting that “incompetent” leaders could be replaced by algorithms that outperform humans in decision-making and strategy.

The Reality of Job Displacement in Tech and Beyond

Yet Gawdat offers a nuanced caveat: the “best at any job” will endure, at least for a while, as AI struggles to replicate human creativity, empathy, and complex problem-solving in unpredictable scenarios. This view aligns with reports of companies already automating routine tasks, such as software development, where his own AI startup reportedly reduced a team of 350 developers to just three engineers. Such anecdotes fuel concerns that white-collar professions, long considered safe havens, are now vulnerable.

Industry data supports this shift. A Goldman Sachs analysis, referenced in various outlets, estimates that AI could automate up to 300 million jobs globally, with significant transformations in sectors like finance, healthcare, and media. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echo this sentiment, with users sharing stories of laid-off engineers pivoting to gig work after decades in stable careers, highlighting the human cost of what Gawdat calls a “short-term dystopia.”

Contrasting Views from AI Optimists and Skeptics

Not everyone shares Gawdat’s pessimism. Some experts, as detailed in a Computerworld article, argue that fears of widespread job loss are overblown, pointing to historical precedents where technologies like the internet created more roles than they eliminated. They suggest AI will augment human work, freeing professionals for higher-value tasks, much like how spreadsheets revolutionized accounting without eradicating the field.

However, Gawdat counters that this time is different, given AI’s ability to handle intellectual labor at scale. In discussions reported by Yahoo Finance, he warns of a timeline—five to 15 years—where even government leaders might be supplanted if they fail to adapt. This raises ethical questions about inequality, as lower-skilled workers bear the brunt while elites invest in AI-proof skills like strategic oversight.

Preparing for an AI-Driven Future

For industry insiders, the implications are profound. Companies must invest in reskilling programs, as Anthropic’s CEO noted in an Axios report, warning of a “white-collar bloodbath” without proactive measures. Governments, too, face pressure to regulate AI deployment and consider policies like universal basic income to mitigate disruptions.

Ultimately, Gawdat’s message is a call to action: acknowledge the hype’s emptiness and focus on human strengths. As AI integrates deeper into operations, the survivors will be those who innovate alongside it, not against it. Whether fears are real or overblown depends on our response—ignore the warnings, and dystopia looms; heed them, and a balanced coexistence might emerge.

Subscribe for Updates

AITrends Newsletter

The AITrends Email Newsletter keeps you informed on the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Perfect for business leaders, tech professionals, and AI enthusiasts looking to stay ahead of the curve.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |