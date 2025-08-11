Ex-Google Exec: AI to Erase White-Collar Jobs by 2027

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, a stark warning from a former Google executive is shaking up boardrooms and tech corridors alike. Mo Gawdat, who served as chief business officer at Google’s moonshot factory X, has declared that the notion of AI creating more jobs than it displaces is nothing short of “100% crap.” Drawing from his extensive experience in AI development, Gawdat argues that the technology’s inexorable advance will upend employment across all levels, sparing no one—not even the highest echelons of corporate leadership.

Gawdat’s comments, made during a recent appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, paint a picture of an impending “short-term dystopia” where AI systems could render most white-collar jobs obsolete by as early as 2027. He points to current trends, such as Duolingo’s recent layoffs of translators in favor of AI tools and Klarna’s use of chatbots to handle customer service roles previously held by hundreds of employees, as harbingers of broader disruption.

The Myth of AI-Driven Job Creation

This perspective challenges the optimistic narratives often peddled by tech giants, who tout AI as a boon for productivity and innovation. But Gawdat dismisses such claims, asserting that while AI might generate new roles in the long term, the immediate fallout will be massive job losses. He extends this logic to the C-suite, warning that even CEOs—whom he describes as sometimes “incompetent”—are vulnerable as AI systems become capable of strategic decision-making and operational oversight.

Supporting this view, reports from various outlets highlight similar concerns. For instance, a piece in CNBC details Gawdat’s assertion that no job is safe, including those in executive suites, amid the AI revolution. Similarly, Fortune quotes him lambasting CEOs for “celebrating” efficiency gains from AI without realizing they could be next on the chopping block.

Executive Vulnerability in the AI Era

Industry insiders are taking note, especially as AI’s capabilities expand into areas like data analysis, forecasting, and even creative problem-solving—tasks traditionally reserved for top executives. Gawdat envisions a future where artificial general intelligence (AGI) could outperform human leaders, potentially replacing not just corporate heads but also government officials he deems “evil” or ineffective. This isn’t mere speculation; it’s grounded in observations of AI’s current trajectory, where tools like advanced language models are already automating complex workflows.

Echoing these sentiments, a report from Business Insider explores Gawdat’s prediction of widespread white-collar displacement, including podcasters, developers, and CEOs, starting in the coming years. He urges proactive measures, such as ethical AI governance, to mitigate the societal upheaval that could follow.

Broader Implications for Tech Leadership

The tech sector’s own history provides context for these fears. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, in discussions promoted by Princeton Alumni Weekly, has spoken about AI’s transformative potential, though with a more measured tone on its risks. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s AI chief Mustafa Suleyman, as reported in Windows Central, has reflected on missed opportunities in AI deployment, underscoring how quickly the field is advancing and catching even pioneers off guard.

Gawdat’s dire outlook also resonates with sentiments on social platforms, where posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like AI Thinkers highlight his warnings about AGI replacing incompetent leaders, drawing from real-world examples like staff cuts at Workday. Such discussions amplify the urgency for tech executives to rethink their strategies.

Preparing for an AI-Dominated Future

To navigate this shift, Gawdat advocates for a radical reevaluation of work and society. He suggests that rather than resisting AI, leaders should focus on upskilling workforces and implementing universal basic income to cushion the blow. Yet, he cautions that without swift action, the next 15 years could indeed be “hell,” as detailed in coverage from Moneycontrol, which outlines his timeline for AI’s dominance over human jobs.

Critics might argue that Gawdat’s views are alarmist, but evidence from ongoing AI integrations—such as Google’s own CEO Sundar Pichai expressing doubts about achieving AGI with current tech, as noted in another Windows Central article—suggests the conversation is far from over. For industry insiders, the message is clear: adapt or risk obsolescence, as AI’s reach extends to the very pinnacles of power.