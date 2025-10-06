Ex-Duolingo Exec: High Agency Outshines Experience in Tech Hiring

In the fast-paced world of tech product development, conventional wisdom has long held that deep experience is the cornerstone of high performance. But a recent perspective from a seasoned executive challenges this notion, suggesting that raw energy and initiative might trump years of expertise. Jorge Mazal, the former head of product at Duolingo and Grammarly, argues that top performers often emerge not from those with extensive resumes but from individuals who bring “high agency” to the table. According to Mazal, experience can sometimes act as a crutch, limiting innovation by encouraging reliance on past methods rather than bold experimentation.

This viewpoint comes at a time when tech companies are rethinking hiring strategies amid economic uncertainties and rapid technological shifts. Mazal’s insights, shared in an interview with Business Insider, highlight how Duolingo prioritized candidates with enthusiasm and adaptability over those with decades in the field. He points to examples where less experienced hires outperformed veterans by tackling problems with fresh eyes and unrelenting drive.

Shifting Priorities in Tech Hiring: Why Agency Outweighs Tenure

At Duolingo, this philosophy manifested in building teams that could iterate quickly on features like gamified language lessons. Mazal notes that while experienced professionals might excel in stable environments, they can falter in startups where ambiguity reigns. “High agency” individuals, he explains, are those who proactively identify opportunities and push boundaries without waiting for directives. This aligns with broader industry trends, where companies like Grammarly have similarly valued cultural fit and intrinsic motivation over traditional credentials.

Echoing this, reports from BizToc emphasize Mazal’s assertion that experience can become a liability if it breeds complacency. In product management, where user needs evolve rapidly—think AI-driven personalization in apps—such rigidity can hinder progress. Industry insiders might recall how Duolingo’s growth surged by focusing on energetic teams, leading to innovations like its expanded non-language courses in chess and music.

Real-World Implications for Product Teams and Beyond

The implications extend beyond Duolingo. For instance, in a competitive job market, recruiters are advised to screen for traits like resilience and curiosity during interviews. Mazal suggests practical steps, such as assigning real-world tasks in the hiring process to gauge a candidate’s initiative. This approach has proven effective, as evidenced by Duolingo’s robust user growth, with daily active users increasing 40% in recent quarters, per updates in Business Insider coverage of CEO Luis von Ahn’s tips for new hires.

Critics, however, caution that dismissing experience entirely risks overlooking valuable institutional knowledge. Yet Mazal counters that the key is balance: pairing high-energy newcomers with mentors to accelerate learning. This hybrid model could redefine success metrics in tech, where performance is increasingly measured by impact rather than tenure.

Lessons from Duolingo’s Evolution: Energy as the New Currency

Looking ahead, as AI transforms roles—Duolingo itself has integrated tools for faster content creation—this emphasis on agency may become even more critical. Von Ahn has publicly stated that AI won’t lead to layoffs but will amplify individual productivity, as detailed in another Business Insider piece. For product leaders, Mazal’s advice serves as a wake-up call: invest in people who energize teams, not just those who check boxes on experience.

Ultimately, this shift underscores a broader evolution in tech hiring, where dynamism drives differentiation. Companies ignoring this risk stagnation, while those embracing it, like Duolingo, position themselves for sustained innovation. As the sector grapples with talent shortages, prioritizing high-agency hires could be the edge needed to thrive in an era of constant change.