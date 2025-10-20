Advertise with Us
Ex-Apple CEO Sculley: Embrace Agentic AI to Rival OpenAI

Former Apple CEO John Sculley warns that Apple must pivot to "agentic AI"—autonomous systems acting on users' behalf—to counter competition from OpenAI and avoid obsolescence. He urges a shift from app ecosystems to AI-driven services, predicting subscription models will dominate. This overhaul is essential for Apple to lead in the evolving tech landscape.
Written by Maya Perez
Monday, October 20, 2025

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, former Apple Inc. CEO John Sculley has issued a stark warning to the tech giant, urging a fundamental pivot toward what he terms “agentic AI” to maintain its competitive edge. Sculley, who led Apple from 1983 to 1993, argues that the company has lagged in AI innovation, particularly as rivals like OpenAI redefine how intelligent systems interact with users. Drawing from his experience steering Apple through its early personal computing era, Sculley emphasizes that the shift from app-centric models to AI agents capable of autonomous decision-making represents a seismic change in technology paradigms.

This perspective comes amid growing scrutiny of Apple’s AI strategy, with Sculley pointing out that the iPhone maker has not historically excelled in this domain. He suggests that Tim Cook’s successor must prioritize agentic AI—systems that act on behalf of users with minimal supervision—over traditional app ecosystems to counter emerging threats.

The Imperative for Apple’s AI Overhaul

Sculley’s comments, highlighted in a recent interview with Fortune, underscore OpenAI as Apple’s first genuine competitor in decades. Unlike past rivals such as Samsung or Google, which competed in hardware and search, OpenAI’s advancements in generative AI challenge Apple’s core user experience. He predicts a broader industry move toward subscription-based models driven by AI, where personalized agents handle tasks from scheduling to content creation, potentially eroding Apple’s app store dominance.

Industry analysts echo this sentiment, noting Apple’s recent partnerships, like its integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as reactive rather than proactive. Sculley warns that without embracing agentic AI, Apple risks being sidelined in an era where intelligence is embedded in everyday workflows.

Historical Context and Strategic Shifts

Reflecting on his tenure, Sculley recalls how Apple disrupted computing with intuitive interfaces, a feat he believes must be replicated in AI. In discussions reported by Benzinga, he highlights OpenAI’s lead in creating agents that learn and adapt, contrasting with Apple’s more controlled, privacy-focused Apple Intelligence features. This gap, he argues, could force Apple to rethink its business model, moving from hardware sales to AI-driven services.

Moreover, Sculley envisions agentic AI transforming workplaces, acting as virtual assistants that boost productivity. He draws parallels to his Pepsi Challenge days, where bold marketing shifted consumer perceptions, suggesting Apple needs a similar aggressive push in AI to reclaim innovation leadership.

Competitive Pressures and Future Implications

The urgency of Sculley’s message is amplified by recent developments, such as OpenAI’s rapid advancements in models like GPT-4, which enable sophisticated agentic behaviors. As detailed in The Times of India, Sculley believes this marks the end of the apps era, with AI agents poised to dominate user interactions across devices.

For industry insiders, this raises questions about Apple’s R&D investments. While the company has poured resources into silicon and privacy tech, critics argue it must accelerate agentic capabilities to integrate seamlessly with ecosystems like iOS. Sculley cautions that hesitation could allow OpenAI and others to capture market share in emerging AI-driven economies.

Broader Industry Ramifications

Beyond Apple, Sculley’s insights point to a wider transformation, where companies like Amazon and Microsoft are already deploying agentic AI in cloud services. He predicts subscription models will prevail, as users pay for intelligent agents that evolve with their needs, potentially reshaping revenue streams across tech.

In conclusion, Sculley’s call to action serves as a timely reminder for Apple to innovate boldly. As the company navigates this shift, its ability to harness agentic AI will determine whether it leads or follows in the next technological frontier, with implications rippling through global markets and user experiences alike.

