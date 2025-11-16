In the face of persistent headlines proclaiming the demise of electric vehicles, the data tells a different story. Global EV sales are not just holding steady—they’re accelerating. According to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2025, published in May, electric car sales are projected to exceed 20 million units this year, representing more than one in four cars sold worldwide. This comes despite economic headwinds and policy shifts in key markets.

The narrative of a slowdown has been fueled by selective reporting, but industry analysts argue it’s misleading. A recent article from Electrek highlights how, after two years of dire predictions, EV sales continue to rise, defying claims of cooling demand. ‘EV sales keep defying false media narratives that they are dropping, and continue to rise,’ the piece states, pointing to record-breaking figures in multiple regions.

The Myth of Stagnation

Delving deeper, U.S. sales data from CarEdge, updated as of November 14, 2025, shows electric vehicles capturing 7.9% market share in February, with Tesla leading at 45.2%. This is part of a broader trend where Q3 2025 saw 438,000 units sold—a 30% increase—driven by buyers rushing to claim federal tax credits before potential phase-outs, as reported by MotorWatt.

Globally, BloombergNEF’s Electric Vehicle Outlook, released in June, forecasts EVs comprising one in four cars sold in 2025. China remains the powerhouse, but emerging markets are gaining traction. S&P Global Mobility predicts a 30% rise in battery electric passenger vehicle sales to 15.1 million units, underscoring robust growth.

Regional Dynamics Driving Growth

In Europe and the U.S., the electric commercial vehicle maintenance, repair, and overhaul market is booming, projected to reach $8,440.2 million by 2035 at a 24% CAGR, per Industry Today. India’s EV sales surged to 234,191 registrations in October, up from September, according to EVreporter.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect this optimism. Users like Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, noted in May that ‘in 2024, 1 in 5 cars sold worldwide was electric. In 2025, it’s set to be more than 1 in 4.’ Another post from BloombergNEF emphasizes China’s lead and emerging markets’ takeoff.

Policy Shifts and Market Resilience

Despite U.S. policy uncertainties, including potential tax credit changes, sales momentum persists. Virta Global reports that the number of electric vehicles on roads in 2025 continues to climb, with forecasts pointing to sustained expansion. EV-Volumes provides real-time data showing top models and charging network growth, reinforcing market health.

The Electrek article calls out media sensationalism: ‘After two years of headlines begging for failure, EV sales keep defying false media narratives.’ This echoes sentiments in QY Research’s report, which projects the global EV market to hit $1,257.03 billion by 2031 at a 15.9% CAGR, driven by players like Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen.

Innovation Fueling Adoption

Technological advancements are key. Future Market Insights forecasts U.S. all-electric multipurpose goods vehicle demand at $298.7 million by 2035, growing at 6.1%. Bloomberg Opinion, citing historical projections, notes EV market share could reach 58% by 2040, with Tesla’s dominance growing.

X posts highlight competitive landscapes: One user points out Tesla’s top-selling models globally, while another notes BYD’s expansion overtaking rivals. Marcelo Mena-Carrasco posted that ‘EVs aren’t “stalling” — they’re surging. Global EV sales are on track for ~22M in 2025.’

Challenges Amid the Surge

Not all is smooth—supply chain issues and battery costs remain hurdles. A 2022 X post from Andy Lee warned of lithium prices tripling, impacting costs, yet sales have soared regardless. Car Dealership Guy forecasted in January that 25% of new vehicles in 2025 would be electrified, with gas engines dropping to 75%.

Edmunds, via KESQ, reports Tesla’s 45.2% U.S. share, but competitors like GM’s Chevy Equinox EV are gaining. OpenPR’s analysis sees transformative growth through sustainability and innovation.

Investor Perspectives and Future Outlook

Investors are bullish. Sawyer Merritt’s X post cites S&P Global’s 30% growth prediction. KRoshan’s post details China’s 32% sales increase, capturing over one-third of the market.

Red/ Snow on X references surging 2025 sales data from multiple sources, countering skepticism. Donald E. Thompson notes global sales jumping from 40,000 annually a decade ago to 22 million in 2025.

Strategic Shifts by Automakers

Automakers are adapting. Ford’s pivot to hybrids amid F-150 Lightning challenges is noted in X discussions, while Rivian and Lucid face cash flow issues. Yet, overall, the sector thrives.

The IEA’s report emphasizes that despite uncertainties, EV adoption is breaking records. As Fatih Birol stated, ‘Global sales of electric cars continue to break records.’

Charging Infrastructure and Market Maturity

Infrastructure lags in some areas, but progress is evident. Y∪² on X predicts EVs dominating in five years with better tech and lower prices, possibly needing state aid for remote charging.

Carlos on X highlights Tesla’s lead, with BYD’s profits declining but still competitive. This competitive churn drives innovation, as per BloombergNEF.

Economic Impacts and Global Reach

The economic ripple is vast. OpenPR forecasts EV market growth through emissions reduction and tech innovation. Europe’s MRO market growth signals maturing ecosystems.

In summary of trends, EV sales defy naysayers, propelled by policy, tech, and consumer shifts. As Electrek asserts, the media’s ‘lying’ narrative ignores the data-driven reality of a booming industry.