EU Revives Chat Control: Encrypted Message Scanning for CSAM Sparks Privacy Backlash

In the ever-evolving debate over digital privacy in Europe, a fresh wave of controversy has emerged with the European Union’s persistent push for what critics call “Chat Control” legislation. As of late July 2025, Denmark’s assumption of the EU Presidency has thrust the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) scanning proposal back into the spotlight, with potential adoption as early as October. This development, detailed in a recent post by privacy advocate and former MEP Patrick Breyer on Mastodon, highlights ongoing efforts to mandate scanning of private messages, even those protected by end-to-end encryption.

Breyer’s update reveals that EU governments are positioning themselves on a leaked proposal that could require messaging platforms to implement client-side scanning technologies. This would effectively weaken encryption standards, allowing authorities to detect and report suspected CSAM before messages are encrypted. Proponents argue it’s essential for child protection, but opponents warn it sets a dangerous precedent for mass surveillance.

The Encryption Dilemma Deepens

Drawing from prior analyses, such as those in WebProNews, this renewed attempt mirrors earlier iterations of the proposal, which have faced repeated setbacks since 2022 due to insufficient majority support. The legislation’s core mechanism involves obligating services like WhatsApp and Signal to scan content on users’ devices, bypassing encryption by intervening at the source. Tech experts contend this creates backdoors that could be exploited by malicious actors, undermining the security of billions of communications.

Moreover, the proposal’s reintroduction under Denmark’s leadership comes amid broader EU initiatives, including the “ProtectEU” framework, which some see as a rebranded effort to access encrypted data lawfully by 2030. As reported in TechRadar and echoed in Breyer’s post, this could lead to widespread decryption mandates, raising alarms among cybersecurity professionals who fear it erodes trust in digital infrastructure.

Industry and Advocacy Pushback Intensifies

Industry insiders point to significant resistance from privacy-focused companies. For instance, providers like Proton and Tuta have publicly decried the measures, with Tuta’s blog noting a 2023 European Court ruling that deemed weakening encryption illegal—a point Breyer references as a potential legal hurdle. This sentiment aligns with WebProNews’s deep dive into the security implications, where experts argued that such scanning technologies introduce vulnerabilities that outweigh their benefits in combating abuse.

Advocacy groups, including those led by figures like Breyer, are mobilizing public campaigns to pressure governments ahead of the September 23 deadline for positions. Posts on platforms like X reflect growing public outrage, with users highlighting risks to free expression and the potential for overreach in non-CSAM cases.

Potential Outcomes and Global Ripples

If adopted, the rules could force non-compliant platforms to exit the EU market or face hefty fines, disrupting services for millions. Analysts predict this might accelerate a shift toward decentralized, encryption-hardened alternatives, though at the cost of fragmented digital ecosystems. Internationally, the EU’s stance could influence similar debates in the U.S. and U.K., where encryption backdoors have also sparked contention.

Ultimately, as the October 14, 2025, target looms, the balance between child safety and privacy hangs in the balance. Insiders anticipate fierce negotiations, with encryption’s integrity as the linchpin. While the proposal’s fate remains uncertain, its persistence underscores the EU’s determination to redefine digital oversight, prompting calls for robust safeguards to prevent unintended erosions of fundamental rights.