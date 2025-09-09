A recent poll has sent ripples through Brussels, revealing deep-seated dissatisfaction among citizens in the European Union’s largest member states over the bloc’s recent tariff deal with the United States under President Donald Trump. Conducted by the French polling firm Cluster17, the survey polled over 12,000 people across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland, finding that an average of 77% believe the agreement primarily benefits the U.S. economy, with many viewing it as a “humiliating” capitulation by EU negotiators.

The deal, finalized in July 2025, imposes a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the U.S. while committing the bloc to purchase $750 billion in American energy over a decade and invest $600 billion in U.S. projects. This comes amid Trump’s aggressive trade stance, which threatened even steeper 30% levies if concessions weren’t made. As reported in The Guardian, the poll highlights a stark divide: in France, 89% see the U.S. as the main winner, while Poland shows a lower but still significant 50% agreement.

Public Backlash and Calls for Accountability

This sentiment isn’t isolated; it reflects broader frustration with EU leadership’s handling of transatlantic relations. A striking 52% of respondents across the five countries labeled the deal a “humiliation,” with majorities in Germany (61%), France (67%), and Italy (53%) echoing this view. The poll also uncovered strong support for retaliatory measures, including 65% favoring boycotts of U.S. goods and 60% demanding the resignation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom critics accuse of yielding too readily to Trump’s demands.

In Poland, where pro-Trump sentiments run higher due to security concerns over Russia, only 34% viewed the deal as humiliating, yet even there, 70% believed it disproportionately aids America. These findings align with earlier surveys, such as one from Al Mayadeen English, which noted growing calls for von der Leyen’s ouster amid perceptions that the EU was “sold out” to U.S. interests.

Economic Ramifications and Investor Sentiment

The economic fallout is already evident. Investor confidence in the eurozone has plummeted since the deal’s announcement, as detailed in a Guardian business report, with analysts citing the agreement’s one-sided nature as a drag on growth prospects. The EU’s growth estimates have been downgraded, per Politico, attributing the revision to Trump’s tariffs exacerbating trade imbalances.

Business leaders worry about long-term competitiveness, particularly in sectors like automotive and agriculture, where the 15% tariffs could erode market share. A BBC analysis from earlier in the year emphasized the EU’s precarious position: ready to negotiate but prepared to retaliate, though the poll suggests public appetite for confrontation is high, with 39% urging the bloc to “stand up” to Washington rather than bow.

Political Divisions and Future Negotiations

Politically, the deal has exposed fissures within the EU. Nationalist leaders sympathetic to Trump, as noted in a Guardian commentary by Nathalie Tocci, have influenced a split, diluting the bloc’s initial bullish stance. In Germany and France, where anti-U.S. sentiment is pronounced, 72% and 79% respectively support excluding American firms from EU public tenders as retaliation.

Social media echoes this discontent; posts on X from users across Europe decry the deal as a strategic loss, with some polls shared on the platform showing net disapproval of Trump’s tariff policies dipping into negatives. Yet, the Cluster17 survey also reveals underlying support for EU integration, with 70% favoring a unified response to external pressures.

Strategic Lessons for Transatlantic Trade

For industry insiders, this poll underscores the perils of asymmetric negotiations. Trump’s “game of chicken,” as described in various analyses, forced the EU into concessions that now fuel domestic backlash. Looking ahead, Brussels may need to harden its stance on issues like digital regulations, where Trump has threatened further action.

Ultimately, the findings signal a mandate for recalibration. As AllSides reported, while some Europeans back retaliatory tariffs—up to 79% in prior surveys—the prevailing view is that the current deal undermines the bloc’s autonomy. With von der Leyen’s leadership under scrutiny, the EU faces a pivotal moment to rebuild trust and assert its economic sovereignty in an era of resurgent protectionism.