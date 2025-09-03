EU Delays Google Antitrust Fine Over Trump Retaliation Fears

EU’s Hesitation in Google Antitrust Case

The European Union has unexpectedly postponed its decision to impose a significant fine on Alphabet Inc.’s Google for alleged anticompetitive practices in its advertising technology business. This delay comes amid escalating concerns over potential retaliation from the United States, particularly under President Donald Trump, which could jeopardize ongoing transatlantic trade negotiations. Sources indicate that the EU’s competition authorities had been poised to announce the penalty, potentially including behavioral remedies to curb Google’s dominance in ad tech, but pulled back at the last minute.

The case centers on Google’s control over the online advertising ecosystem, where it operates as both buyer and seller, raising accusations of self-preferencing and market foreclosure. Regulators have been investigating since 2021, building on previous fines totaling billions of euros for Google’s practices in search and Android. This latest probe was expected to result in a modest fine—possibly in the hundreds of millions—coupled with orders to alter business operations, according to insights from Reuters.

Trade Tensions Override Antitrust Priorities

The intervention reportedly stemmed from opposition within the EU’s own ranks, including from trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, who feared provoking U.S. backlash. Lobbying from Washington added pressure, leading to the decision being overruled just hours before its planned reveal, as detailed in reporting from MLex. The EU is particularly wary of derailing a fragile trade deal finalized in July, which imposed a 15% tariff on many European exports but holds promise for reductions in U.S. duties on European cars.

This pause reflects broader geopolitical dynamics, where antitrust enforcement intersects with international relations. EU competition chief Teresa Ribera, who recently took the helm, had drafted a decision that included not just a fine but also mandates for Google to cease abusive practices. However, staff are now addressing additional questions on the draft, potentially delaying proceedings by days or weeks, per accounts in Bloomberg.

Implications for Big Tech Regulation

For industry insiders, this development underscores the EU’s balancing act between robust tech regulation and economic diplomacy. Google, which commands a substantial share of the $600 billion global digital ad market, has faced repeated scrutiny, yet this case’s outcome could set precedents for how vertically integrated platforms operate. The delay might allow time for Google to propose remedies voluntarily, avoiding harsher penalties.

Critics argue that such hesitations weaken the EU’s Digital Markets Act and other frameworks aimed at reining in gatekeepers. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have voiced concerns that aggressive actions against American firms could strain alliances, especially as trade talks progress toward lowering tariffs on key sectors like automobiles, as noted in Reuters updates.

Potential Outcomes and Market Reactions

As the EU awaits clearer signals from the U.S. on tariff cuts, the ad tech decision remains in limbo, with no rescheduled date announced. This could embolden other tech giants facing similar probes, such as Meta and Amazon, to leverage geopolitical leverage in their defenses.

Market observers are watching closely, as any fine or order could force Google to divest parts of its ad stack or open it to competitors, potentially reshaping revenue models. For now, the episode highlights how global trade frictions can temper even the most determined regulatory pursuits, leaving Google’s ad empire intact a little longer amid these cross-Atlantic uncertainties.