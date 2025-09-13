EU Chat Control Proposal Faces VPN Opposition Over Encryption Risks

In the corridors of Brussels, a contentious proposal known as Chat Control is stirring fierce opposition from the virtual private network industry, which views it as a direct assault on digital privacy. The European Union’s plan, aimed at combating child sexual abuse material by mandating the scanning of private messages, has drawn sharp rebukes from VPN providers who argue it undermines end-to-end encryption and sets a dangerous precedent for mass surveillance. As TechRadar reported in a recent deep dive, executives from leading firms like ExpressVPN and Mullvad have labeled the measure “a major step backwards for privacy,” warning that it could force platforms to weaken security protocols that protect billions of users worldwide.

The legislation, formally the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation, proposes client-side scanning of communications on apps like WhatsApp and Signal before they are encrypted and sent. This approach, critics say, effectively breaks the promise of secure, private messaging. Proton’s CEO Andy Yen, quoted in the same TechRadar piece, emphasized that such scanning would create vulnerabilities exploitable by hackers and authoritarian regimes alike, eroding trust in digital tools.

The Encryption Dilemma: Balancing Safety and Surveillance

Industry insiders point out that while the goal of curbing child exploitation is laudable, the method risks far broader implications. According to posts on X from privacy advocates like Matthew Green, who has long warned about surveillance architectures, Chat Control isn’t just about specific crimes—it’s about rewiring messaging systems for potential mass monitoring. This sentiment echoes in a ExpressVPN Blog explainer from last year, which detailed how the proposal could compel providers to install backdoors, making encrypted communications susceptible to government overreach.

Recent surges in VPN usage underscore public unease. Data from Top10VPN shows global demand spiking amid similar privacy crackdowns, such as the UK’s Online Safety Act, where searches for VPNs jumped 1,800% as users sought to bypass age verification mandates. In the EU context, this could accelerate as citizens turn to VPNs to shield their data from mandatory scans.

Industry Pushback and Strategic Responses

VPN companies are not standing idle. Mullvad’s spokesperson told TechRadar that the firm might exit the EU market if Chat Control passes, a move that could disrupt services for millions and stifle innovation. Similarly, Privacy Guides urged immediate action ahead of a September 12 deadline, highlighting how the regulation could undermine everyone’s privacy, not just suspects’. On X, figures like Pavel Durov of Telegram have criticized comparable laws for failing to stop criminals who simply switch to smaller apps or VPNs, rendering such measures ineffective.

The economic stakes are high. A Security.org report estimates that 75 million Americans already use VPNs for privacy, a trend likely to grow in Europe if Chat Control advances. Analysts predict the global VPN market could reach $481.5 billion by 2035, per Future Market Insights, but regulatory pressures might fragment it.

Looking Ahead: The October Showdown and Beyond

With the next EU Council meeting slated for October 14, opposition is mounting. Euronews noted Denmark’s pivotal role in pushing the bill, despite growing dissent from member states and tech firms. Posts on X from users like Toru warn of “fundamentally zero digital privacy” if it passes, reflecting widespread alarm.

For industry veterans, this battle is existential. As WebProNews reported just days ago, the bill nears a 2025 vote amid encryption backlash, potentially forcing VPNs to evolve with quantum-resistant tech and decentralized models, as outlined in Le VPN‘s forward-looking analysis. Yet, the core fear remains: once surveillance infrastructure is built, its uses could expand far beyond child protection, reshaping global privacy norms in ways that benefit neither users nor innovators.