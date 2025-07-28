EU Accuses Temu of DSA Violations Over Illegal Product Sales

The European Union has escalated its scrutiny of Temu, the fast-growing Chinese e-commerce platform, accusing it of failing to adequately prevent the sale of illegal and unsafe products. In preliminary findings released on Monday, the European Commission stated that Temu breaches the Digital Services Act (DSA) by not properly assessing risks associated with prohibited items on its site. This development marks a significant regulatory hurdle for Temu, which has rapidly expanded in Europe since its 2023 launch, boasting over 45 million monthly users in the region.

The Commission’s investigation, initiated in October 2024, highlights concerns over products like counterfeit goods, unsafe toys, and non-compliant electronics that evade EU safety standards. Officials noted that Temu’s platform allows sellers to list items without sufficient oversight, potentially exposing consumers to hazards. Temu has until September 2025 to respond, but failure to comply could result in fines up to 6% of its global annual turnover, a penalty that could dent parent company PDD Holdings’ finances.

Regulatory Pressure Mounts on Chinese E-Commerce Giants

This isn’t Temu’s first brush with EU regulators. Last year, the platform was designated a “Very Large Online Platform” under the DSA, mandating stricter compliance rules including risk assessments and transparency reports. Sources from the European Commission indicate that coordinated actions with national consumer authorities uncovered practices infringing on EU consumer laws, such as misleading promotions and inadequate product safety checks.

Echoing these concerns, a report from the BEUC (Bureau Européen des Unions de Consommateurs) questioned the safety of shopping on Temu, pointing to cheap imports that often bypass quality controls. Industry insiders note that Temu’s model—shipping directly from Chinese factories—undercuts traditional retailers but raises red flags for compliance with EU standards on chemicals, electrical safety, and child protection.

Consumer Risks and Market Implications

Recent tests revealed alarming statistics: French publication Le Canard enchaîné reported that 93% of sampled Temu products, including cosmetics and toys, failed EU conformity tests, with many deemed dangerous. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing public sentiment, with users like influencers warning about unchecked shipments that “bypass safety inspections,” potentially endangering families.

The EU’s actions extend beyond Temu, targeting similar platforms like Shein. A Deutsche Welle article detailed how the Commission found Temu lacking in mechanisms to detect and remove illegal listings, such as non-compliant baby toys and small electronics. This could force Temu to overhaul its algorithms and seller verification processes, increasing operational costs.

Temu’s Response and Broader Industry Fallout

Temu has publicly committed to cooperating with regulators, stating in a response to the Commission that it prioritizes user safety and is enhancing compliance measures. However, critics argue this is reactive rather than proactive. According to Bloomberg, the platform’s rapid growth—fueled by aggressive marketing and low prices—has outpaced its ability to manage risks, drawing parallels to early regulatory battles faced by Amazon and Alibaba.

For industry insiders, this case underscores the tension between innovation and regulation in global e-commerce. EU officials, including Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath, have warned of “tough sanctions” if platforms like Temu and Shein continue flooding markets with unchecked goods, as reported in Interior Daily. Analysts predict this could slow Temu’s European expansion, pushing it toward more localized warehousing to ensure compliance.

Looking Ahead: Enforcement and Global Repercussions

Enforcement under the DSA represents a test of the EU’s digital regulatory framework, designed to hold tech giants accountable. A MarketScreener report suggests Temu might face formal charges if its response falls short, potentially influencing how other non-EU platforms operate in the bloc.

Broader implications include heightened trade frictions with China, as the EU balances consumer protection with open markets. Industry experts anticipate that Temu’s case could set precedents for risk assessment protocols, compelling platforms to invest in AI-driven monitoring and third-party audits. As one X post from a business news account highlighted, consumers are “very likely to find non-compliant products” amid this scrutiny, urging a shift toward safer e-commerce practices.