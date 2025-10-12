ESR Recalls 50K HaloLock Power Banks Over Fire, Burn Risks in US, Canada

In a significant move underscoring ongoing concerns about lithium-ion battery safety in consumer electronics, WayMeet Limited, the distributor behind ESR’s popular HaloLock wireless power banks, has initiated a recall of over 50,000 units across the United States and Canada. The action, announced in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, targets four specific models of these MagSafe-compatible devices, which have been linked to overheating risks that could lead to fires or burns.

The recalled products include the ESR HaloLock models 2G505, 2G512, 2G520, and an additional variant, sold primarily through online retailers like Amazon and ESR’s own website between January 2023 and July 2024. According to reports from 9to5Mac, the recall stems from at least 13 incidents where the power banks overheated, including two cases that resulted in property damage from fires. This isn’t the first such issue for portable chargers, but it highlights persistent challenges in balancing compact design with thermal management in accessories tailored for Apple’s ecosystem.

Industry Implications of Battery Recalls in a Maturing Market For tech insiders, this recall serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in the rapidly expanding market for wireless charging solutions, where MagSafe technology has driven innovation but also amplified risks associated with high-density batteries. Companies like ESR, known for affordable iPhone accessories, must now navigate reputational fallout while ensuring supply chain integrity.

Consumers are urged to immediately cease using the affected power banks and contact WayMeet for a full refund, providing proof such as order numbers and photos marked with “Recalled.” Disposal instructions emphasize proper handling of lithium-ion batteries through hazardous waste channels, avoiding standard recycling to prevent environmental hazards. As detailed by the CPSC, this process reflects broader regulatory efforts to standardize recall procedures amid rising reports of battery-related fires in everything from e-bikes to smartphones.

The expansion of the recall, which initially covered about 30,000 units in August before growing to include more based on additional fire reports, points to evolving oversight. AppleInsider noted that the devices, priced around $40 to $60, were marketed for their magnetic attachment and fast-charging capabilities, appealing to iPhone users seeking seamless integration. Yet, insiders familiar with manufacturing processes suggest that cost-cutting in component sourcing—such as using less robust thermal safeguards—may contribute to these failures, a common pitfall in the competitive accessories sector.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Future Safeguards for Portable Power As regulators like the CPSC tighten guidelines on battery certification, this incident could prompt ESR and peers to invest more in advanced cooling technologies, potentially raising prices but enhancing safety. The broader ecosystem, including Apple’s influence on standards, may see accelerated adoption of fail-safes like automatic shutdown mechanisms.

This isn’t isolated; similar recalls have hit brands like Anker and Belkin in recent years, fueling discussions among industry analysts about the need for international harmonization of safety protocols. The Verge highlighted how these power banks, with capacities up to 10,000mAh, exemplify the trade-offs in pushing for slimmer profiles without compromising on power output. For ESR, a Hong Kong-based firm with a strong foothold in North America, the recall affects roughly 47,800 units in the U.S. and 9,700 in Canada, per Health Canada data.

Engineers point out that overheating often arises from overcharging or internal short circuits, exacerbated by the magnetic wireless charging that generates additional heat. In response, WayMeet has pledged to improve quality controls, but skeptics in the industry warn that without mandatory third-party testing for all imports, such issues will persist.

Ecosystem-Wide Lessons from ESR’s Recall Saga Looking ahead, this event could influence Apple’s MagSafe roadmap, encouraging certified partners to prioritize safety audits. For consumers and insiders alike, it underscores the importance of vigilance in an era where portable power is indispensable, yet fraught with hidden dangers.

Ultimately, while ESR aims to rebound by emphasizing its CryoBoost cooling tech in newer products, the recall serves as a cautionary tale for the tech accessory market. As reported by PCMag, the financial impact includes not just refunds but potential lawsuits if injuries emerge, prompting a reevaluation of risk management strategies across the board.