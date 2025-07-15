eSIM Flaw Threatens Over 2 Billion Devices Worldwide

A critical vulnerability in embedded SIM (eSIM) technology, a system integral to over two billion devices worldwide, has raised alarms across the tech and cybersecurity industries.

The flaw, recently uncovered in a widely used eSIM framework, could expose smartphones, IoT devices, and other connected hardware to severe security risks, including unauthorized access, data theft, and device takeover. The implications of this discovery are staggering, as eSIMs are increasingly embedded in everything from consumer gadgets to critical infrastructure.

The issue centers on a vulnerability in the eSIM profile management system, specifically within technology provided by Kigen, a leading eSIM solutions provider. According to TechRadar, researchers have demonstrated that attackers could exploit this flaw to clone or spoof phone numbers, effectively enabling spying or complete control over affected devices. This is not a theoretical risk; the potential for real-world exploitation is high, given the sheer volume of devices reliant on this technology.

Unpacking the Vulnerability

Further reports from The Hacker News reveal that the flaw lies in Kigen’s eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) cards, which are foundational to eSIM functionality. The vulnerability allows malicious actors to manipulate authentication data, bypassing security protocols meant to protect user identities. This could lead to unauthorized access to networks, interception of communications, or even the hijacking of devices for nefarious purposes.

Compounding the issue is the scale of deployment. As noted by Infosecurity Magazine, billions of IoT devices—ranging from smart home appliances to industrial sensors—are at risk due to this flaw. Unlike traditional SIM cards, eSIMs are not easily removable or replaceable, meaning a compromised device may remain vulnerable even after detection, posing a persistent threat to users and organizations alike.

A Six-Year-Old Root Cause

Digging deeper, Dark Reading highlights that the vulnerability may trace back to a six-year-old issue in Oracle technology underlying many eSIM implementations. This long-standing flaw has apparently gone unaddressed, allowing it to fester within the ecosystem. The delayed response to such a critical issue raises questions about oversight and accountability in the supply chain of digital components.

Cybersecurity experts, as cited by Security Affairs, warn that the hack devised to exploit this flaw is sophisticated yet accessible, meaning both state-sponsored actors and individual cybercriminals could leverage it. The ability to clone eSIM data remotely amplifies the danger, as attackers could target users without physical access to their devices, undermining trust in connected technologies.

Industry Implications and Response

The fallout from this discovery could reshape the eSIM landscape. Manufacturers and network operators are now under pressure to issue patches or redesign systems to mitigate the risk, a process that could take months or even years given the complexity of eSIM integration. Meanwhile, Cybernews reports that billions of numbers remain exposed to cloning and spoofing, creating an urgent need for user awareness and interim safeguards.

As the industry grapples with this crisis, the broader conversation around cybersecurity in the IoT era intensifies. The Kigen eSIM flaw serves as a stark reminder that even foundational technologies are not immune to oversight. With billions of devices hanging in the balance, the tech sector must prioritize rapid response and transparency to restore confidence in a hyper-connected world.