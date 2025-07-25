Eric Migicovsky Revives Pebble with Pebble 2 Duo and Time 2 Models

In the ever-evolving world of wearable technology, a familiar name is staging a remarkable comeback. Eric Migicovsky, the founder of the original Pebble smartwatch, has been quietly orchestrating a revival through his new venture, Core Devices. His latest blog post, published on ericmigi.com, offers an insider’s glimpse into the progress of reimagined Pebble watches, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge open-source development. The update details advancements in hardware troubleshooting, software libraries, and even unexpected community contributions, signaling that this isn’t just a reboot—it’s a sophisticated evolution aimed at die-hard fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

Migicovsky’s July update reveals the team’s triumph over a last-minute hardware scare involving a clicking sound from the watch’s speaker. Initially feared to be a manufacturing defect mere weeks before mass production, the issue was pinpointed as a software glitch after intense debugging. This resolution underscores the precarious balance between hardware innovation and software reliability in modern wearables, where even minor audio artifacts can derail timelines. The post also highlights the successful integration of microphone support via a pull request from an alpha tester, demonstrating how open-source collaboration is accelerating Pebble’s return.

Regaining the Pebble Trademark and Renaming Strategy

Adding to the momentum, Core Devices has secured the Pebble trademark, allowing the forthcoming watches to bear the iconic name. As reported by The Verge, this move renames the devices from Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 to Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2, respectively—a strategic nod to the brand’s legacy while navigating legal complexities. The Pebble 2 Duo, an upgraded iteration of the classic design with enhanced buttons and a new architecture, is slated for shipments starting in late August, building on prototypes already in testers’ hands.

The blog post delves into the open-source ethos driving the project, announcing the release of libpebble3, a comprehensive library for building companion apps. This tool, now powering the new Pebble mobile app, invites developers to create custom experiences, echoing the community-driven spirit that made the original Pebble a Kickstarter sensation in 2012. Migicovsky credits contributor Nicholas for the app’s sleek icon design, illustrating how small teams can leverage global talent pools in today’s distributed tech ecosystem.

Open-Source Innovations and Community Engagement

Further insights from the update include informal Bluetooth range tests conducted in a local park, where Migicovsky streamed music to gauge real-world performance. These unscientific yet practical evaluations revealed impressive freespace connectivity, hinting at improved wireless capabilities that could set the new Pebbles apart from competitors like Apple Watch or Garmin devices. Such transparency in development updates fosters trust among backers, many of whom supported the project through pre-orders following Migicovsky’s January announcement of open-sourcing PebbleOS.

News outlets have amplified the buzz around this revival. Liliputing notes that Core Devices is empowering third-party developers to use the Pebble name for apps and watchfaces under specific guidelines, potentially expanding the ecosystem beyond hardware. This approach contrasts with the closed systems of larger players, positioning Pebble as a haven for tinkerers and privacy-focused users who value always-on displays and week-long battery life—features that, as Migicovsky argues in earlier posts, remain unmatched eight years after the original company’s demise.

Hardware Milestones and Production Challenges

On the hardware front, the update confirms that speaker and microphone components are performing “quite well,” with ongoing refinements to ensure seamless integration. This comes amid broader production efforts, where Core Devices has produced dozens of test units for the Pebble 2 Duo, leveraging leftover inventory from the original Pebble 2 to expedite development. As detailed in a prior blog entry on ericmigi.com, dated March 18, 2025, the team mitigated risks by initiating product development early, a calculated gamble that has kept the project on track for July shipments initially, now pushed slightly due to refinements.

Industry observers see this as a test case for resurrecting defunct tech brands in a market dominated by giants. Android Police highlights how Migicovsky’s experience at Y Combinator and his work on Beeper, a universal chat app, informs this venture, blending startup agility with lessons from Pebble’s past successes and failures. The original Pebble raised over $10 million on Kickstarter but folded in 2016 amid acquisition by Fitbit, which shuttered its servers.

Future Implications for Wearable Tech

Looking ahead, the Pebble Time 2 remains in earlier stages, with component sourcing and design work progressing, though its shipment timeline is less defined. Migicovsky’s post teases more updates, including beta testing for the new app that supports legacy Pebble watches, ensuring backward compatibility—a boon for the thousands of existing users still loyal to the platform.

This revival isn’t without hurdles; supply chain volatility and competition from AI-enhanced wearables pose risks. Yet, as NotebookCheck.net reports, the project’s open nature could inspire similar comebacks in consumer electronics. For insiders, Pebble’s return exemplifies how passion projects, fueled by community and open source, can challenge industry norms, potentially reshaping expectations for longevity and customization in smartwatches. As shipments approach, all eyes are on whether this pebble will once again make waves in a sea of tech giants.