Epic CEO Slams UK CMA for Delaying App Store Reforms

Epic Games CEO Sounds Alarm on UK’s Regulatory Delays

Tim Sweeney, the outspoken chief executive of Epic Games, has publicly criticized the United Kingdom’s approach to regulating dominant technology companies, arguing that the nation is falling behind global peers in addressing anticompetitive practices in the app economy. In a recent interview, Sweeney highlighted delays by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in mandating changes to app store policies, particularly those enforced by Apple and Google. This comes amid ongoing battles over in-app payment fees and the allowance of alternative app stores, issues that have pitted Epic against tech giants for years.

Sweeney’s comments underscore a broader frustration among developers who see the UK’s regulatory framework as insufficiently aggressive. He pointed to the CMA’s decision in December to postpone requiring Apple to permit sideloading and alternative app marketplaces on iPhones until at least mid-2026, labeling it a significant “blunder.” This delay, Sweeney argues, leaves British consumers and developers stuck in a monopolized market, contrasting sharply with more proactive stances in regions like the European Union and Australia.

Global Comparisons Highlight UK’s Hesitation

In the EU, the Digital Markets Act has already forced Apple to open up its iOS ecosystem to third-party app stores, a move that Epic has leveraged to plan the return of its hit game Fortnite to iPhones in Europe. Similarly, an Australian court recently ruled that Apple and Google misused their market power by restricting alternative payment systems, as reported in Digital Journal. Sweeney told the Financial Times that these advancements make the UK’s position “well behind” others, potentially stifling innovation in one of the world’s key tech markets.

The Fortnite maker’s critique isn’t isolated. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from industry figures echo concerns about the UK’s regulatory pace, with some users noting that the CMA’s roadmap for app store competition lacks urgency. For instance, discussions around the UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, which passed in May 2024, suggest it could enable Fortnite’s return to iOS in the UK, yet implementation lags have drawn ire.

Broader Implications for Tech Innovation and Competition

This regulatory lag occurs against a backdrop of the UK positioning itself as a global gaming superpower, as detailed in a recent article in The Economist. The nation boasts a vibrant gaming industry, but Sweeney warns that without swift action against Big Tech’s gatekeeping, developers may relocate or redirect investments elsewhere. Epic’s own history with Fortnite—banned from Apple and Google’s stores in 2020 after introducing a direct payment system—illustrates the high stakes, with the game amassing over 350 million players worldwide, per a 2020 New Scientist report.

Moreover, the UK’s challenges extend beyond apps to cybersecurity and online safety. A Tech Digest analysis revealed the UK as the third most targeted country for cyber attacks, underscoring the need for robust tech oversight. Yet, internal government frustrations with the Online Safety Act’s implementation, as highlighted in posts on X, suggest overzealous platform responses are complicating matters.

Calls for Accelerated Reforms Amid Industry Pressures

Sweeney’s intervention adds to pressure on UK regulators from various quarters, including US politicians who have criticized European online safety laws, according to Sky News. A Politico newsletter noted how UK actions have sparked international debates on internet governance, with Big Tech firms like Meta pausing AI training in the EU due to regulatory uncertainty.

Industry insiders argue that without bolder steps, the UK risks losing its edge in emerging technologies. Epic’s CEO has previously clashed with figures like Elon Musk on unrelated issues, but his focus here remains on fair competition. As TweakTown reported, Fortnite’s absence from UK iOS devices could persist into 2026, a timeline Sweeney deems unacceptable.

Path Forward: Balancing Regulation and Growth

To bridge this gap, experts suggest the CMA accelerate its reviews, drawing lessons from Australia’s swift judicial interventions, as covered in RTL Today. The UK’s ambition to lead in AI and gaming, evidenced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s earlier pledges, now faces scrutiny amid competing priorities like curbing AI risks without stifling growth, per X posts from regulatory watchers.

Ultimately, Sweeney’s critique serves as a wake-up call. If the UK is to maintain its status in global tech, aligning its regulatory tempo with international standards could unlock new opportunities for developers and consumers alike, fostering a more competitive digital economy.