Engineer Turns Recycled Pixel 5 into Sustainable Blog Server

In the ever-evolving world of personal computing, where high-powered servers dominate web hosting, one developer has turned heads by powering an entire blog from an unlikely device: a recycled Google Pixel 5 smartphone. This isn’t just a gimmick; it’s a testament to the untapped potential of mobile hardware in unconventional setups. Dom Corriveau, a software engineer, detailed his ambitious project in a post on his site, revealing how he transformed the Android phone into a self-hosted server using only open-source tools.

Corriveau’s inspiration stemmed from a desire to repurpose e-waste and challenge the norms of web infrastructure. He acquired the Pixel 5, a device discontinued by Google in 2021, for a modest price on the secondhand market. By installing Termux—a terminal emulator for Android—he created a Linux-like environment directly on the phone, bypassing traditional hosting services like AWS or Heroku. This setup allows the blog to run continuously, serving static pages generated by Hugo, a popular static site generator.

Pushing Mobile Boundaries with Termux and Automation The core of Corriveau’s ingenuity lies in Termux’s capabilities, which enable running full-fledged Linux packages on Android without rooting the device. As outlined in his detailed post on blog.ctms.me, he configured a Node.js server to handle dynamic elements, while automation scripts manage updates via Git. Power management is crucial here; the Pixel 5 stays plugged in, with Termux sessions kept alive through wakelocks to prevent Android’s battery optimizations from shutting down the process. This approach highlights how mobile SoCs, like the Snapdragon 765G in the Pixel 5, can handle light server loads efficiently, consuming far less energy than a dedicated PC.

Industry insiders might see echoes of edge computing trends, where computation shifts closer to the user. Corriveau’s notes emphasize troubleshooting hurdles, such as dealing with Android’s file system restrictions and ensuring reliable connectivity via a mobile hotspot. He even integrated Tailscale for secure remote access, turning the phone into a portable, private server.

Sustainability and Scalability in Unconventional Hosting What makes this project particularly intriguing for tech professionals is its implications for sustainability. By recycling a smartphone, Corriveau avoids the environmental footprint of cloud data centers, which consume vast amounts of electricity. His setup, as described, draws minimal power—around 5 watts at idle—making it a model for low-impact personal projects. Publications like Tom’s Guide have covered similar Pixel innovations in their coverage of Google’s 2025 event, noting how AI-enhanced devices could further enable such hacks.

Yet, scalability remains a question. Corriveau admits the Pixel 5 handles his low-traffic blog fine, but spikes could overwhelm it. He mitigates this with Cloudflare caching, offloading heavy lifting to the CDN while keeping the core on the phone.

Lessons for Developers and Future Implications For developers eyeing similar experiments, Corriveau’s longform notes provide a blueprint: from installing proot-distro for a Debian chroot to scripting backups with rsync. This aligns with broader discussions on Hacker News, where his post garnered attention for its “weird but fun” ethos, as users debated the practicality of mobile-hosted sites.

Ultimately, this deep dive into phone-based hosting underscores a shift toward democratized tech. As Google pushes Tensor chips in devices like the Pixel 10, per their official blog, such custom setups could become more feasible, blending mobility with server-grade tasks. Corriveau’s project isn’t about replacing enterprise solutions—it’s about innovation born from curiosity, proving that even a pocket-sized device can power the web.