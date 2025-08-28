Engineer Proposes Federal Bill to End Ghost Job Postings

In the competitive world of tech employment, where layoffs have become commonplace and job searches can stretch for months, a new frustration has emerged: ghost jobs. These are postings that appear on platforms like LinkedIn or Indeed, enticing applicants with promises of openings that either don’t exist or were filled long ago. Eric Thompson, a network engineer from California, experienced this firsthand after losing his job in October 2024. As he scoured listings, he encountered countless ads that led nowhere—applications submitted, but no responses, no interviews, just silence.

Thompson’s ordeal isn’t unique. Surveys and reports indicate that up to 40% of job postings might be ghosts, often used by companies to gauge talent pools, harvest resumes for future needs, or project an image of growth to investors. This practice, while not new, has intensified amid economic uncertainty, leaving job seekers demoralized and wasting countless hours tailoring resumes and preparing for roles that vanish into thin air.

The Push for Legislative Reform

Determined to fight back, Thompson channeled his frustration into action. He founded the advocacy group No More Ghost Jobs and began drafting federal legislation aimed at eradicating these deceptive practices. His proposed bill, the Truth in Job Advertising and Accountability Act, would mandate that all job postings include salary ranges, limit listings to 90 days unless actively hiring, and impose fines up to $200,000 per violation. As reported in a recent CNBC article, Thompson’s initiative stems from personal battles with these “fake” ads, which he says erode trust in the hiring process.

The bill also targets broader transparency issues, such as requiring companies to disclose if AI tools are used in screening applicants and ensuring postings are backed by actual funded positions. Thompson has garnered support from fellow job seekers and even some recruiters who acknowledge the system’s flaws. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echo this sentiment, with users decrying ghost jobs as a grift that inflates company images without real intent to hire.

Industry Impact and Economic Ramifications

For industry insiders, the implications extend beyond individual frustration. Ghost jobs distort labor market data, complicating efforts by the Federal Reserve and economists to assess employment health. A June 2024 report from public radio station KEDM, drawing on NPR insights, highlighted how these phantom listings frustrate not just applicants but policymakers trying to steer economic policy. In tech hubs like Silicon Valley, where layoffs hit over 200,000 workers in 2023 alone, such deceptions exacerbate anxiety and prolong unemployment.

Critics argue that banning ghost jobs could force companies to rethink hiring strategies, potentially leading to more efficient recruitment but also higher compliance costs. Recruiters interviewed in an October 2024 SFGATE piece noted that these postings make it harder for genuine candidates to stand out, creating a vicious cycle of mistrust.

Challenges Ahead for the Proposal

Thompson’s bill faces an uphill battle in Congress, where labor reforms often stall amid partisan divides. Yet, precedents exist: states like Colorado and New York have enacted salary transparency laws, which Thompson cites as models. A November 2023 Forbes analysis warned that ghost jobs foster false hope, undermining workforce morale—a concern amplified in today’s volatile tech sector.

Supporters, including career coaches, see this as a step toward accountability. If passed, the legislation could reshape how companies post jobs, prioritizing authenticity over optics. Thompson remains optimistic, telling CNBC that his group is lobbying lawmakers and collecting petitions to build momentum.

Broader Implications for Tech Hiring

Beyond the bill, the ghost job phenomenon underscores deeper issues in tech hiring, from algorithmic biases in applicant tracking systems to the gig economy’s instability. Industry experts predict that without intervention, these practices could deter talent from entering fields like software engineering, where demand remains high but trust is waning.

As Thompson’s campaign gains traction—evidenced by growing online discussions and media coverage—the debate highlights a critical juncture for employment ethics. Whether his proposed ban becomes law or sparks voluntary changes, it’s clear that the era of unchecked job postings may be drawing to a close, promising a more transparent future for job seekers nationwide.