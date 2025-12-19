Improving US Power Infrastructure Ahead of Energy Demand

The U.S. is producing more electricity than ever before, but it might still not be enough to meet future demand, especially with power dependency estimated to grow 50% 25 years from now. The growing use of electricity due to widespread electrification and increased electric transportation are making many concerned about whether the country’s aging grid can keep up with the demand.

In 2023, the U.S. consumed roughly 4,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity. That energy was being used across multiple sectors: 37% for transportation across cars, buses, motorcycles, trains, ships, and aircrafts; 35% for industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and mining; 15% for residential homes and apartments; and 13% for commercial buildings like offices, malls, schools, warehouses, and more. Unfortunately, the U.S. will most likely need a minimum of 5,178 TWh to comfortably meet demand by 2050.

The adoption of new technologies such as electric vehicles and AI computing have led to the “Age of Electricity” that we are in today. For the public to use artificial intelligence (AI), each AI server needs roughly eight watt-hours (Wh) of power, which is about 23 to 30 times more energy than a typical internet search. NVIDIA is expected to ship 1.5 million AI server units per year within the next two years, and with this many AI servers in use, energy consumption can total 85.4 TWh of electricity yearly.

Additionally, if the regular Google search shifted to a large language model (LLM) search, it would use up the same amount of electricity each year as Ireland, or 29.3 TWh. Including the cooling costs would mean global data centers will increase the energy cost by 50% to maintain these remote AI servers cool and working properly.

Meeting rising energy demands is crucial for the country, as failing to do so would trigger widespread issues. For example, fuel would not be available on demand, negatively affecting transportation systems. Information would be harder to access when communication networks shut down, the distribution of essential necessities would be paused as supply chains stall, and purchasing products would be hindered with the disruption of banking systems.

However, today’s power grid is fairly outdated. Between 2018 and 2022, 5% of electricity transmitted and distributed in the U.S. (or 202.45 TWh) was lost yearly. The best option would be to upgrade the power infrastructure, but that is easier said than done.

Many of the transmission lines, substations, and power transformers in this country are between 40 and 70 years old. Old transmission lines are more vulnerable to cyberattacks and are prone to power outages while old unstaffed substations are vulnerable to threats and failures. Although the U.S. had at least 60 million distribution transformers in late 2024, about 55% of residential transformations are more than 40 years old and will be soon discontinued. Moreover, the 2050 transformer need could increase by up to 260%.

There are multiple obstacles when it comes to improving our energy infrastructure. For one, the U.S. electrical grid stretches across more than 470,000 miles, enough to circle the Earth about 19 times. Equipment price increases are another issue with transformers having nearly doubled in price since 2019. Replacing the entire U.S. grid would also cost nearly $5 trillion. Lead times are stretching out to as long as two years for those acquiring generator and power transformers. Furthermore, many power systems are stuck in interconnection queues (power-generating projects still seeking authorization). In fact, 80% of queued projects are usually withdrawn due to delays and costs.

It is very likely that transformer capacity needs to increase 160% to 260% within the next 25 years for the U.S. to match industrial, commercial, residential, and transportation energy demands. Addressing the infrastructure problem involves upgrading infrastructure and expanding capacity. The U.S. can explore alternative power sources and speed up interconnection queues which could instantly double the U.S.’s existing power plants. The other option is to improve lead times and obtain quality infrastructure equipment.

With a better power infrastructure, we can experience fewer power outages, better energy costs, improved economic growth, greater support for clean energy, and resilience against climate-related issues, leading to a brighter future for the entire nation.