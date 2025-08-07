Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has long positioned his social-media platform X as more than just a digital town square. In a recent post on X, Musk emphasized the platform’s unique appeal to the world’s elite, stating that it attracts CEOs, heads of state, and other high-influence individuals who wield “enormous” buying power, potentially in the trillions of dollars. This assertion underscores X’s evolution under Musk’s ownership into a nexus for power brokers, where major announcements are made and economic influence is amplified.

Drawing from his own experiences, Musk highlighted how X stands apart from rivals like TikTok, noting that “nobody announces anything important on TikTok.” Instead, X has become the go-to venue for pivotal declarations, from corporate earnings to geopolitical statements. This shift has not gone unnoticed; according to a report from AP News, Musk’s dominance on X has boosted the influence of hard-right politicians across Europe, with an analysis of tens of thousands of posts revealing his role as a “kingmaker” on the platform.

The Elite Audience and Economic Clout

The platform’s user base includes titans of industry such as Marc Benioff of Salesforce, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, and Larry Ellison of Oracle, whom Musk specifically name-checked in his post. These figures, along with global leaders, represent a concentrated pool of decision-makers whose endorsements or announcements can sway markets and economies. For advertisers and businesses, this translates to unparalleled access; Musk claims X is one of the few—or only—online spaces to reach such individuals directly.

Recent developments bolster this narrative. In March 2025, Musk’s AI venture xAI acquired X in a deal valuing the platform at $33 billion, as detailed in a Reuters report. This integration aims to enhance X’s capabilities, including AI-driven features like Grok, which Musk has promoted for premium users. Posts on X from Musk himself, such as those announcing Grok’s image and video generation tools, demonstrate how the platform is being leveraged for product launches that target this affluent audience.

Political Influence and Global Reach

Musk’s own political entanglements further illustrate X’s role in power dynamics. As noted in his Wikipedia entry, Musk briefly served as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump in early 2025 before a public feud led him to form his own America Party. This period highlighted X’s utility for political maneuvering, with Musk using the platform to amplify his views and influence policy discussions.

Beyond the U.S., Musk’s meetings with international leaders—dozens over the past three years, according to a CNN Business analysis—underscore X’s global footprint. From prime ministers to political candidates, these interactions often play out or are announced on X, reinforcing its status as a hub for influential discourse. A NBC News investigation mapped Musk’s support for far-right movements in at least 18 countries, showing how X amplifies these voices to a high-powered audience.

Challenges and Controversies

Yet, this concentration of influence has drawn scrutiny. The departure of X’s former CEO Linda Yaccarino in July 2025, following controversies involving AI chatbot Grok’s antisemitic comments, as reported by CNBC, highlights internal turbulence. Critics argue that Musk’s control has led to increased misinformation and hate speech, per his Wikipedia profile, potentially alienating some users while entrenching X’s appeal to a select elite.

Despite these issues, X’s value proposition remains strong for those seeking to tap into trillion-dollar buying power. Musk’s inclusion in Time Magazine’s 2025 list of the 100 Most Influential People, alongside other tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg, as covered by The Times of India, affirms his—and by extension, X’s—pivotal role in shaping global narratives.

Future Implications for Business and Media

Looking ahead, X’s integration with xAI could further enhance its targeting of influential users, potentially revolutionizing advertising. Musk’s posts on X about combating platform manipulation and promoting clean product ads suggest a focus on maintaining trust among this elite group. As one of the richest individuals, per Forbes, Musk’s vision positions X as an “everything app,” accelerating its transformation since his 2022 acquisition.

In an era where digital platforms vie for attention, X’s niche as the preferred space for real-world influencers sets it apart. While controversies persist, its ability to connect with those holding immense economic and political sway ensures its relevance, making Musk’s claims about its buying power not just hyperbole, but a strategic reality for businesses and leaders alike.