Elon Musk Regrets Leading Short-Lived DOGE Amid Backlash and Controversy

Elon Musk’s DOGE Detour: Reflections on a Turbulent Stint in Government Reform

Elon Musk, the tech titan behind Tesla and SpaceX, has never shied away from bold ventures, but his foray into U.S. government operations through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stands out as a particularly audacious—and now, regrettable—chapter. In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk candidly admitted that if given the chance to revisit his decision, he would pass on leading DOGE. “It was only somewhat successful,” he said, pointing to the backlash that spilled over into his core businesses, including activist protests targeting Tesla vehicles. This reflection comes amid reports that DOGE, once hailed as a revolutionary force for slashing federal waste, was quietly disbanded months ahead of schedule, leaving a trail of disrupted agencies and lingering questions about its true impact.

The initiative, co-led by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, was born from a 2024 suggestion Musk made to then-President-elect Donald Trump. Officially launched via executive order on January 20, 2025, DOGE aimed to modernize federal IT systems, boost productivity, and eliminate redundant regulations and spending. According to a Wikipedia entry on the Department of Government Efficiency, the group wielded significant influence, inserting members into key agencies to terminate contracts and facilitate mass layoffs. Small businesses felt the brunt, with cuts targeting what DOGE deemed inefficient programs. Yet, as Musk now acknowledges, the effort yielded mixed results, saving some taxpayer dollars but at a steep personal and professional cost.

Musk’s involvement was hands-on from the start. He frequently posted on X about DOGE’s activities, emphasizing transparency and public input. One early post highlighted plans to post all actions online, inviting feedback on cuts to wasteful spending. This approach aligned with Musk’s disruptive ethos, treating government bureaucracy like an outdated tech stack ripe for optimization. However, the reality proved messier, with DOGE’s aggressive tactics drawing criticism for overreach, including aiding immigration crackdowns and accessing sensitive data.

The Rise and Rapid Actions of DOGE

In its brief lifespan, DOGE made headlines for dramatic interventions. A Reuters exclusive reported that the group “made dramatic forays across Washington” in the early months of Trump’s second term, as detailed in their article DOGE ‘doesn’t exist’ with eight months left on its charter. Examples included terminating over $580 million in Defense Department contracts and grants, such as a bloated HR IT program that was 780% over budget. Musk celebrated these on X, noting the elimination of unused purchasing cards at NASA and other redundancies, framing them as victories against inefficiency.

Critics, however, argued that DOGE’s cuts were haphazard and politically motivated. The Guardian noted in a piece titled ‘That doesn’t exist’: Doge reportedly quietly disbanded ahead of schedule that the initiative facilitated the dismantling of entire agencies, sparking lawsuits and public outcry. Harvard Kennedy School experts, in a January 2025 analysis What awaits the Department of Government Efficiency?, warned of perils like unintended disruptions to essential services. Despite these concerns, DOGE’s official site, archived at doge.gov, showcased successes like consolidating HR systems across agencies, drawing from a GSA survey that revealed a fragmented array of software products.

Musk’s X posts during this period painted a picture of relentless pursuit. He decried government spending as akin to a “giant version of the DMV,” advocating for minimalism. Posts from February 2025 highlighted league tables ranking departmental efficiency, shaming laggards and praising progress. This public-facing strategy amplified DOGE’s visibility but also intensified scrutiny, as opponents accused the group of bypassing democratic processes.

Backlash and Business Repercussions

The fallout from DOGE extended beyond Washington, infiltrating Musk’s empire. Protests against his government ties led to vandalism of Tesla cars, a point Musk lamented in his Rogan interview. As reported by Business Insider in Elon Musk Says He Wouldn’t Participate in DOGE Again, Musk stated he “wouldn’t have been burning the cars” if he’d focused solely on his companies. This sentiment echoes in a Benzinga article Elon Musk Says He Would Rather Focus On His Businesses Than Work With DOGE Again, where he cited easing tensions with Trump but reiterated regrets over the distractions.

Financially, the association strained Tesla’s brand among progressive consumers, contributing to a dip in sales amid broader EV market challenges. Fox News covered Musk’s admission that DOGE’s accomplishments weren’t worth the “anti-Tesla backlash,” linking to activist campaigns that boycotted his products. Meanwhile, SpaceX faced regulatory hurdles, with some attributing delays in contracts to political blowback from DOGE’s immigration-related activities.

Internally, Musk’s divided attention raised questions among investors. Posts on X from late 2025 show him pivoting back to tech, discussing chip cost reductions and AI advancements, signaling a return to core priorities. Yet, the DOGE episode underscored the risks of blending private innovation with public policy, a theme explored in a Politico magazine feature Inside the DOGE Succession Drama Elon Musk Left Behind, which delved into the chaos following his exit.

Disbandment and Lingering Legacy

DOGE’s abrupt end came in November 2025, well before its July 4, 2026, charter expiration. PBS News reported in DOGE disassembled ‘but the principles remain alive,’ Trump administration says that the Trump team confirmed its dissolution, though principles of efficiency would persist. USA Today provided a retrospective in What was Elon Musk’s DOGE? What to know after cost-cutting initiative ends, noting savings in the hundreds of millions but failures in broader systemic reform.

Lawsuits continue to probe whether DOGE truly ceased operations, with Newsweek highlighting Elon Musk’s DOGE Remark to Joe Rogan Appears in Court Papers as evidence in ongoing cases. Musk’s recent X activity, including criticisms of bureaucratic overreach in Europe and calls for public influence over independent agencies, suggests his reformist zeal endures, albeit from afar.

For industry insiders, DOGE’s story offers lessons in the perils of tech-government crossovers. Musk’s hands-off regrets highlight how even billionaires can underestimate political entanglements. As one X post from December 2025 emphasized, true efficiency might lie in minimizing government scope altogether, a philosophy Musk now champions without the official mantle.

Broader Implications for Tech and Policy

Reflecting on DOGE’s tech modernization push, Musk’s February 2025 X post stressed that “the biggest factor in making the government more efficient is modernizing the technology.” This vision clashed with entrenched systems, as evidenced by the GSA’s findings on disparate HR software. Yet, the initiative’s aggressive data handling raised privacy concerns, fueling debates on oversight.

In the private sector, Musk’s experience may deter other executives from similar roles. Ramaswamy, DOGE’s co-leader, has since returned to biotech, while Trump allies praise the cuts as foundational. Recent news on X shows sentiment divided: supporters laud the exposed fraud, like Musk’s December 2025 post on state-aided schemes, while detractors decry job losses.

Ultimately, DOGE’s legacy is one of partial triumphs amid controversy. Savings were real, but the human and economic costs—layoffs, disrupted services—temper enthusiasm. Musk’s pivot back to innovation, free from Washington’s quagmire, underscores a key takeaway: disruption thrives in markets, not mandates.

Musk’s Evolving Stance and Future Horizons

Musk’s post-DOGE commentary on X reveals a sharpened critique of bureaucracy. A December 2025 post labeled the EU a “BUREAUcracy” rather than democracy, echoing his DOGE frustrations. He advocated for imprisoning repeat offenders to protect innocents, tying efficiency to broader justice reforms.

Looking ahead, Musk’s focus on Tesla and SpaceX appears reinvigorated. Amid reports of activist easing, as per Fox News, he’s eyeing AI and space ventures without political baggage. For policymakers, DOGE serves as a cautionary tale: bold reforms require sustained commitment, something even Musk found untenable.

As the dust settles, industry observers note that while DOGE didn’t revolutionize government, it spotlighted inefficiencies. Musk’s regrets, voiced candidly, humanize the mogul, reminding us that not all experiments yield success—even for those who launch rockets and reshape industries.