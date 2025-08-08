Advertise with Us
Elon Musk Agrees to Ban Wikipedia from X Community Notes Over Bias Concerns

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger urged Elon Musk to ban Wikipedia from X's Community Notes, citing its left-leaning bias. Musk agreed, emphasizing primary sources over derivatives. This sparks debate on fact-checking reliability amid declining note usage, potentially reshaping X's moderation approach.
Written by Elizabeth Morrison
Friday, August 8, 2025

The Spark of Controversy

In a move that has ignited fresh debate over content moderation and source reliability on social media, Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger publicly urged Elon Musk to reconsider the platform X’s reliance on Wikipedia for its Community Notes feature. On August 7, 2025, Sanger posted on X, expressing concern about what he described as the “disturbing” influence of Wikipedia on these crowdsourced fact-checks. He suggested Musk poll users on whether to ban Wikipedia as a usable source, invoking the Latin phrase “Vox populi, vox Dei” to emphasize public voice in the decision. This call came amid growing scrutiny of Community Notes, X’s system for contextualizing potentially misleading posts through user contributions.

Sanger, who co-founded Wikipedia in 2001 but has since become one of its most vocal critics, has long argued that the online encyclopedia suffers from systemic biases. His post, which garnered over 1.3 million views, highlighted a perceived overreliance on Wikipedia in verifying notes, potentially skewing outcomes toward what he sees as left-leaning editorial control. This isn’t Sanger’s first critique; historical posts from him, as reported in outlets like the Independent Sentinel, have warned of Wikipedia’s shift toward “left-leaning establishment propaganda” as far back as 2021.

Musk’s Endorsement and Platform Vision

Elon Musk, X’s owner and a figure known for his hands-on approach to the platform’s features, swiftly responded on August 8, 2025. In his post, Musk agreed that Wikipedia “cannot be used as a definitive source for Community Notes,” citing its “extremely left-biased (and nihilistic imo)” editorial control. He emphasized the importance of “actual source material, not derivative,” aligning with his broader push for decentralized, open-source fact-checking. This exchange, visible at Musk’s X post, underscores ongoing tensions in how X handles misinformation.

Musk’s stance echoes his previous defenses of Community Notes as a “decentralized and open source” system, as he stated in a 2024 post amid efforts to make X an “everything app.” However, data from NBC News in June 2025 revealed a sharp decline in note creation, with half as many notes in May compared to January, raising questions about the feature’s efficacy and user engagement.

Bias Allegations and Broader Implications

The controversy builds on years of accusations against Wikipedia. Sanger himself has documented instances of bias, such as in a 2020 post calling Wikipedia “badly biased” on politics and science, and more recently in March 2025, he pointed to collusions in editing on sensitive topics like Israel. These claims gained traction when Sanger called on Musk and President Trump to investigate potential government influence over Wikipedia, as covered by Fox News in March 2025. He suggested checking for U.S. government-paid editors, urging defunding if found.

For X, this debate arrives at a precarious time. Under Musk’s leadership since 2022, the platform—rebranded from Twitter—has faced controversies over removed features and amplified far-right voices, per an Associated Press analysis. Community Notes, intended as a neutral corrective, now risks being undermined if sources like Wikipedia are deemed unreliable, potentially forcing a shift toward primary documents.

Industry Reactions and Future Directions

Tech insiders view this as a pivotal moment for crowdsourced moderation. Critics argue that banning Wikipedia could limit accessible references, while supporters, including Musk, advocate for stricter source hierarchies to combat perceived biases. A CNBC report from February 2025 noted Musk’s frustration when notes contradicted his views, labeling the system “gameable.”

As X evolves, with integrations like Grok AI, the outcome of this spat could reshape fact-checking norms. Sanger’s poll suggestion, detailed in his X post, might prompt Musk to act, given his history of user-driven changes. Yet, with Community Notes’ usage plummeting, per NBC data, the platform must balance openness with accuracy to maintain trust among its global user base. This episode highlights the fragile interplay between user-generated content and institutional sources in the digital age.

