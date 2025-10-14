Duracell Launches Giant 9V Battery EV Chargers in UK with £200M Plan

In a bold pivot from household batteries to electric vehicle infrastructure, Duracell is launching a network of ultra-fast EV chargers in the United Kingdom, designed to resemble oversized versions of its iconic 9V batteries. This move marks the company’s first foray into the EV charging sector, blending nostalgic branding with cutting-edge technology to address the growing demand for reliable public charging points.

The chargers, unveiled under the Duracell E-Charge banner, promise charging speeds up to 400 kilowatts, capable of delivering a significant boost to EV batteries in minutes. According to details reported in TechRadar, the design draws directly from Duracell’s classic 9V battery aesthetics, complete with the familiar copper top and black body, scaled up to monumental proportions for roadside visibility.

Strategic Entry into EV Market

Duracell plans to invest over £200 million—equivalent to about $266 million—in building at least 500 charging sites across the UK by the end of the decade, with the first locations opening in 2025. This initiative targets high-traffic areas like highways and urban centers, aiming to alleviate range anxiety for EV drivers amid the UK’s push toward net-zero emissions.

Industry analysts see this as a savvy expansion for Duracell, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, leveraging its brand recognition in energy storage to compete in a crowded field dominated by players like Tesla’s Supercharger network and BP Pulse. As noted in Electrek, the focus on ultra-rapid charging could set new benchmarks for convenience, with some units offering up to 1,000kW capabilities in future iterations.

Design Innovation and User Appeal

The giant 9V battery motif isn’t just gimmicky; it’s a deliberate nod to Duracell’s heritage, potentially making charging stations more approachable and memorable for consumers. TechRadar highlights how this playful design contrasts with the utilitarian look of most EV chargers, possibly encouraging greater adoption by humanizing the technology.

Beyond aesthetics, the chargers incorporate advanced features like dynamic load management and integration with renewable energy sources, aligning with broader sustainability goals. BusinessGreen reports that Duracell E-Charge aims to power its network partly through solar and wind, reducing the carbon footprint of EV charging itself.

Market Implications and Challenges

For industry insiders, this launch underscores the convergence of consumer brands with automotive tech, as traditional battery makers like Duracell eye the lucrative EV ecosystem. The UK’s EV market is booming, with sales projected to surge as bans on new gasoline vehicles loom in 2030, but infrastructure lags behind, with only about 50,000 public chargers currently operational.

However, challenges remain: competition from established networks, regulatory hurdles for site approvals, and the need for seamless app integration for payments and reservations. Insights from Fleet World suggest Duracell is partnering with local utilities to expedite rollout, potentially influencing similar ventures globally.

Future Prospects and Global Ambitions

Looking ahead, Duracell’s UK debut could serve as a blueprint for international expansion, with whispers of potential U.S. and European rollouts. The company’s emphasis on reliability—echoing its “trusted everywhere” slogan—might resonate in markets where charging downtime is a pain point.

Ultimately, this initiative positions Duracell not just as a battery supplier but as a key player in the energy transition, bridging consumer familiarity with industrial-scale innovation. As EV adoption accelerates, such creative entrants could redefine how we power the vehicles of tomorrow.