Dunkin Ad Backlash: Casalegno’s Tan Joke Sparks Beauty Standards Debate

In the fast-paced world of consumer branding, where every campaign is dissected on social media, Dunkin’ has found itself at the center of a brewing storm. The coffee giant’s latest summer advertisement, featuring actor Gavin Casalegno promoting a new iced beverage, includes a seemingly innocuous line where the star attributes his sun-kissed tan to “genetics.” Released in late July 2025, the spot quickly ignited backlash, with critics accusing it of perpetuating Eurocentric beauty standards and subtly endorsing genetic superiority narratives. This controversy arrives hot on the heels of a similar uproar over American Eagle’s campaign starring Sydney Sweeney, where the actress praised her own “great genes” while modeling jeans, prompting widespread debate about inclusivity in advertising.

The ad’s timing couldn’t have been worse—or more serendipitous for those tracking cultural shifts. As reported by Adweek, consumers are “hyperaware” of such references amid the ongoing outcry over Sweeney’s ad, which many viewed as tone-deaf in an era of heightened sensitivity to diversity and representation. Dunkin’s commercial, directed with a lighthearted beach vibe, shows Casalegno lounging and sipping the drink, quipping about his tan’s origins. But online commentators swiftly connected the dots, arguing that emphasizing “genetics” in a context of physical attractiveness reinforces exclusionary ideals, particularly when the spokespeople are predominantly white and conventionally attractive.

The Echoes of Past Controversies and Industry Ripples

This isn’t Dunkin’s first brush with public scrutiny, but it highlights a broader pattern in how brands navigate—or stumble through—sensitive topics. Drawing from insights in The Guardian, columnist Arwa Mahdawi points out that after nearly a decade of “woke-vertising,” companies like Dunkin’ and American Eagle appear less concerned with progressive optics, opting instead for messaging that resonates with a perceived majority audience. Mahdawi’s piece notes the irony: just as the Sweeney ad faded from headlines, Dunkin’s spot reignited the fire, with conservative voices like Fox News amplifying the backlash as evidence of “cancel culture run amok.” Indeed, Fox Business detailed how social media users lambasted the ad, with some calling it a “racist dog whistle” for implying genetic traits tied to whiteness are superior.

Industry insiders see this as a cautionary tale for marketers. Advertising executives, speaking anonymously, suggest that the rise of AI-driven audience targeting has emboldened brands to test edgier content, but missteps like this can erode trust. According to data from marketing analytics firms, campaigns perceived as insensitive have led to boycotts in 15% of cases over the past year, with younger demographics—Gen Z in particular—driving the discourse on platforms like X. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reveal a polarized sentiment: while some users dismiss the outrage as overblown, others share memes parodying the ad, amplifying calls for more diverse casting.

Corporate Responses and Strategic Implications

Dunkin’ has remained largely silent, a strategy echoed by American Eagle, which also declined immediate comment as per reports from Straight Arrow News. This reticence might stem from a calculated wait-and-see approach, betting that the storm will pass without long-term damage. Yet, experts warn that in today’s digital ecosystem, silence can be interpreted as indifference. A deeper analysis from Today.com highlights how the ad’s casting—featuring a tanned, white actor—mirrors broader industry trends where diversity initiatives often fall short in execution, leading to accusations of performative allyship.

For brands, the fallout underscores the need for rigorous sensitivity training in creative processes. As one advertising consultant noted, “Genetics isn’t just a word; it’s loaded with historical baggage, from eugenics to modern beauty biases.” The controversy has even spilled into political arenas, with White House staffers weighing in on X, framing it as a symptom of cultural divides post-2024 elections. Meanwhile, sales metrics will be the ultimate judge: early indicators suggest no immediate dip for Dunkin’, but sustained backlash could prompt a pivot toward more inclusive narratives.

Looking Ahead: Lessons for the Advertising World

Peering into the future, this episode may signal a recalibration in how brands approach celebrity endorsements and scripting. Publications like TheStreet have labeled the ad as delighting certain fringe groups while outraging others, pointing to a fractured media environment where every line is potential fodder for virality. Insiders predict that agencies will increasingly employ cultural anthropologists to vet campaigns, ensuring they align with evolving societal norms.

Ultimately, Dunkin’s genetics gaffe serves as a microcosm of advertising’s tightrope walk between authenticity and alienation. As consumer expectations evolve, brands must balance bold creativity with empathetic messaging, lest they find themselves on the wrong side of a hashtag revolution. With similar incidents piling up, the industry may soon see a wave of guidelines aimed at avoiding such pitfalls, fostering campaigns that celebrate diversity without unintended undertones.