DualEntry Raises $90M Series A to Disrupt ERP with AI Platform

DualEntry’s Bold Entry into AI-Driven ERP

In a move that underscores the surging investor interest in artificial intelligence applications for enterprise software, New York-based startup DualEntry has secured $90 million in Series A funding, propelling its valuation to $415 million. The round, announced this week, was led by prominent venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and Khosla Ventures, with participation from other undisclosed investors. This infusion of capital positions DualEntry to challenge entrenched players in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market, a sector long dominated by giants like SAP and Oracle.

DualEntry’s platform leverages AI to automate and optimize core business functions such as finance, supply chain management, and human resources. By integrating machine learning algorithms, the software promises to reduce manual data entry, predict operational bottlenecks, and enhance decision-making through real-time analytics. According to company executives, this approach addresses longstanding pain points in traditional ERP systems, which often require extensive customization and can be cumbersome to implement.

Investors Bet on Disruption

The funding comes at a time when AI startups are attracting record investments, with venture capital flowing into technologies that promise to reshape corporate operations. Lightspeed Venture Partners, known for backing high-growth tech firms, highlighted DualEntry’s potential to disrupt a market valued at over $50 billion annually. “We’re excited about DualEntry’s innovative use of AI to make ERP more intuitive and efficient,” a Lightspeed spokesperson noted in the announcement.

Khosla Ventures, with its track record in funding transformative AI companies, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the startup’s focus on scalability. The $415 million valuation reflects not just the current traction but also projections for rapid adoption among mid-sized enterprises seeking alternatives to legacy systems. As reported by Reuters, DualEntry aims to use the funds to expand its engineering team and accelerate product development, targeting a broader rollout by early 2026.

Market Context and Competitive Edge

The ERP sector has seen incremental innovations, but AI integration represents a paradigm shift. Traditional providers like Oracle have begun incorporating AI features, yet startups like DualEntry argue that their cloud-native, AI-first architecture offers superior agility. For instance, DualEntry’s system uses natural language processing to allow users to query data conversationally, a feature that could streamline workflows in industries from manufacturing to retail.

Industry analysts point to the broader trend of AI democratization in business software. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from tech observers, such as those from Techmeme, have buzzed about DualEntry’s raise, noting it as part of a wave of AI funding rounds in 2025. One post highlighted the company’s $415 million post-money valuation, drawing comparisons to other AI unicorns emerging this year.

Strategic Plans and Challenges Ahead

With the new capital, DualEntry plans to double its workforce and invest in partnerships with cloud providers to enhance integration capabilities. The startup, founded in 2023 by former executives from Salesforce and Workday, has already secured pilot programs with several Fortune 500 companies, though specifics remain under wraps. This early traction is crucial in a market where switching costs for ERP systems are notoriously high.

However, challenges loom. Competition is fierce, with established players pouring resources into AI enhancements. SAP, for example, recently unveiled its own AI-driven ERP updates, aiming to retain market share. DualEntry must navigate data privacy concerns and regulatory hurdles, especially as AI tools handle sensitive financial information. Insights from Bloomberg’s coverage of similar AI funding deals suggest that while valuations are soaring—evidenced by Applied Intuition’s $15 billion mark earlier this year—sustained growth depends on proving ROI to enterprise clients.

Future Outlook in AI Enterprise Tech

Looking ahead, DualEntry’s trajectory could mirror that of other AI disruptors that have scaled rapidly. The company’s emphasis on modular, customizable AI modules sets it apart, potentially allowing for faster deployment than monolithic systems. Venture capitalists are optimistic, with Khosla Ventures’ involvement signaling confidence in long-term value creation.

Broader web searches reveal a surge in AI ERP investments, as noted in Analytics Insight’s reports on top tech valuations for 2025, where AI-driven firms are projected to dominate. If DualEntry executes effectively, it could redefine how businesses manage resources, blending AI’s predictive power with ERP’s foundational role. For now, this $90 million raise marks a significant milestone, positioning the startup as a key player to watch in the evolving realm of intelligent enterprise software.