Doug Ford Warns of Trump Tariffs and CUSMA Renegotiation Risks for Canada

Escalating Tensions in North American Trade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a stark warning about impending trade confrontations with the United States, suggesting that President Donald Trump is poised to aggressively renegotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ford described the situation as Trump coming at Canada “with double barrels,” emphasizing the need for a robust defense strategy. This comes amid growing concerns over Trump’s protectionist policies, which have already imposed significant tariffs on Canadian goods throughout 2025.

Ford’s comments highlight a shift in Canada’s approach to U.S. relations, moving from diplomatic overtures to preparedness for economic warfare. He praised the federal government’s plan as “solid” but urged provinces to bolster their economies in anticipation of disruptions. This sentiment echoes earlier reports from CTV News, which detailed Ford’s call for action following his discussion with Carney, warning that Trump could “pull the carpet out from underneath us” by reopening the trade pact.

Ford’s Evolving Role in Trade Defense

Throughout 2025, Ford has positioned himself as a key figure in Canada’s resistance to Trump’s trade agenda. Initially seen as a potential ally due to shared populist styles, Ford has pivoted to a more confrontational stance. In January, Politico reported on Ford’s efforts to resist Trump’s tariffs while speculating on a possible personal rapport between the two leaders. By March, however, Ford was described by The New York Times as reinventing himself as one of Canada’s staunchest defenders against economic threats from the south.

This evolution is underscored by Ford’s advocacy for retaliatory measures. In June, he pushed for Canada to double its tariffs on U.S. goods, accusing Trump of “steamrolling” Canada, as covered in another Politico article. Such calls have intensified following Trump’s July announcement of a 35% blanket tariff on Canadian imports, detailed in live updates from CTV News.

Historical Context and Recent Escalations

The current tensions build on a timeline of escalating trade actions. Trump’s first term saw initial tariffs on steel and aluminum, which Canada countered with surcharges. In 2025, this pattern repeated with heightened intensity. Posts found on X (formerly Twitter) from March reflect public sentiment, with users debating the economic fallout, such as potential GDP hits of 5-10% for Canada versus minimal impact on the U.S. One post highlighted Trump’s response to Ford’s 25% tariff on electricity by imposing additional duties on Canadian steel, illustrating the tit-for-tat dynamic.

By August, Trump’s tariffs expanded globally, with Canada facing 35% rates, as noted in X posts analyzing the policy’s broad implications. A National Post timeline recaps key events, including protests in Ottawa against Trump’s threats and Ford’s announcement of a 25% surcharge in March.

Economic Implications for Key Sectors

Industry insiders are particularly concerned about sectors like automotive, energy, and agriculture, which rely heavily on cross-border trade. Canada’s export dependency—75% to the U.S.—amplifies vulnerabilities, as warned in analyses from nonpartisan groups like the Tax Foundation, estimating U.S. tariffs could reduce GDP by 0.4% and cut 344,000 jobs. Ford’s warnings align with CBC News reports, where he stressed the need to “fasten your seatbelt” for CUSMA renegotiations expected in the fall.

Experts predict that if Trump reopens the pact, it could lead to prolonged negotiations or even a breakdown, forcing Canada to diversify trade partners. Ford’s distrust of Trump, expressed in an Associated Press article, underscores the urgency for strategic economic bolstering.

Strategic Responses and Future Outlook

In response, Canadian leaders are coordinating a united front. Ford’s recent meeting with premiers in Huntsville, as reported by National Post, focused on contingency plans. This includes investing in domestic manufacturing and seeking alliances with other nations to mitigate U.S. dependency.

Looking ahead, the potential for Trump to leverage trade for geopolitical gains—such as border security or fentanyl issues—adds complexity. X posts from August speculate on tariffs as tools for broader leverage, though these remain inconclusive. Ultimately, Ford’s proactive warnings signal a critical juncture for Canada-U.S. relations, demanding vigilance from policymakers and businesses alike to navigate this high-stakes economic showdown.