DoorDash Offering On-Demand COVID Test Delivery

DoorDash is expanding beyond its traditional market, with a new deal to deliver COVID-19 tests.

Testing remains one of the most important factors to combatting the global pandemic, but finding where to go and getting tested remains a challenge for some. DoorDash aims to address that obstacle, with COVID test deliveries.

Today, we are excited to announce our partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell, enabling customers to access two COVID-19 home collection kits that received FDA Emergency Use Authorization on-demand from DoorDash’s DashMart locations across the nation. The Vault Health powered COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit or the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC will be available in 12 DashMart locations across the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months. Vault Health’s test kit sells for $119 and Everlywell’s test kit sells for $109; both may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.

Once the test is taken, it can be dropped in the mail and sent off for analysis. The deliveries will make it easier for individuals with limited transportation options to get the testing they need.

“As many as 30 percent of people skip doctor’s appointments because they don’t have a reliable way of getting there,” said Dr. Marisa Cruz, Head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former Senior Medical Advisor for Digital Health at the FDA. “The fact that you can now get a kit delivered to your door in hours, quickly collect a sample and drop your kit in the mail, and then receive an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis and speak to a physician about next steps in as little as 24 hours later is a significant step forward for public health”.

Doorstep delivery is one more important tool in the fight against the pandemic, making it that much easier for everyone to get tested as needed.