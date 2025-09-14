Advertise with Us
WebProBusiness

Donald Trump Jr. Pivots to Business, Leveraging Political Ties for VC and More

Donald Trump Jr. has pivoted to corporate advising, leveraging his political ties for roles in prediction markets like Polymarket, venture capital at 1789 Capital (now over $1B in assets), MMA with Conor McGregor, and more. Amid scrutiny for conflicts of interest, his moves blend politics and business, reshaping influence for political scions.
Donald Trump Jr. Pivots to Business, Leveraging Political Ties for VC and More
Written by Mike Johnson
Sunday, September 14, 2025

In the corridors of Washington and Silicon Valley, Donald Trump Jr. has emerged as a sought-after advisor, leveraging his family name and political connections to guide a diverse array of companies through turbulent markets. Since stepping away from a formal role in his father’s second administration, Trump Jr. has taken on advisory positions at firms spanning prediction markets, mixed martial arts, and venture capital, often drawing scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest. His involvement with 1789 Capital, a conservative-leaning venture fund he joined as a partner in late 2024, has been particularly noteworthy, with the firm surpassing $1 billion in assets by September 2025, as reported by Reuters.

This pivot to corporate advising marks a significant evolution for Trump Jr., who previously managed family real estate ventures and hosted a podcast on Rumble. Now, he’s advising on strategic growth in high-stakes industries, including his recent appointment to the board of PublicSquare, a platform for conservative shoppers, and an advisory role at drone manufacturer Unusual Machines. These moves come amid a broader trend of political figures monetizing their influence in the private sector, raising questions about the blurred lines between governance and business.

Expanding Influence in Emerging Markets

Trump Jr.’s foray into prediction markets exemplifies his growing footprint in tech-driven finance. In August 2025, he invested in and joined the advisory board of Polymarket, a platform that allows betting on real-world events, following a strategic investment from 1789 Capital. This came shortly after his advisory role at rival Kalshi, as detailed in coverage from The Block. Polymarket’s authorization for U.S. operations in 2025, noted by Morningstar, coincided with Trump Jr.’s involvement, fueling speculation about regulatory favors tied to his father’s presidency.

Critics argue that such positions could exploit insider knowledge, though Trump Jr. and the companies involved deny any impropriety. His role at Polymarket has been credited with boosting user engagement, particularly among conservative audiences wagering on political outcomes, with trading volumes surging post-election.

A Surprising Turn to Combat Sports

Venturing beyond finance, Trump Jr. made headlines in September 2025 by joining Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. (MMA.INC) as a strategic advisor, a move that sent the company’s stock soaring, according to Investing.com. Backed by UFC star Conor McGregor, the firm aims to expand global MMA events, and Trump Jr.’s appointment was announced with fanfare, as covered in Yahoo Finance. This alliance taps into Trump Jr.’s longstanding enthusiasm for combat sports, evident from his attendance at UFC events alongside his father.

The partnership has not been without controversy, given McGregor’s legal troubles, including rape allegations, which The Mirror US highlighted in its reporting. Yet, insiders see it as a calculated bet on the booming sports entertainment sector, where Trump Jr.’s media savvy could drive sponsorships and international expansion.

Navigating Ethical and Financial Scrutiny

Beyond these roles, Trump Jr. co-founded The Executive Branch, a private D.C. club blending networking for tech founders, CEOs, and policy experts, as per his Wikipedia profile updated in August 2025. Owned in part by 1789 Capital and figures like David O. Sacks and the Winklevoss twins, the club opened with a high-profile event in April 2025, fostering deals in a politically charged environment.

Financially, these advisory gigs are lucrative, with compensation often including equity stakes. A BizToc article from September 2025 estimates Trump Jr.’s counsel commands premium fees, reflecting his ability to open doors in conservative and tech circles. However, ethics watchdogs, cited in CBS News, warn of potential influence-peddling, especially with ongoing family business ties.

Broader Implications for Political Dynasties

Trump Jr.’s advisory career also intersects with personal tragedies, such as the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in 2025, which The New York Times described as deeply affecting the Trump family. This event underscored the high stakes of public life, yet Trump Jr. has pressed on, using platforms like his “Triggered” podcast to promote his ventures.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like Mario Nawfal and Wall Street Mav reflect public sentiment, with many praising his business acumen in prediction markets and VC, while others question the optics. As Trump Jr. builds this portfolio, his trajectory suggests a model for political scions transitioning to corporate influence, potentially reshaping how power brokers operate in a post-Trump era.

Future Prospects and Challenges Ahead

Looking ahead, Trump Jr.’s involvement in the Enhanced Games—a controversial sports event allowing performance-enhancing drugs, backed by 1789 Capital—positions him at the forefront of bioethics debates in athletics. Announced in 2025, this investment aligns with his pattern of backing disruptive ideas, though it invites regulatory hurdles.

Ultimately, while his advisory roles amplify his influence, they also amplify risks. As markets evolve, Trump Jr.’s blend of politics and business will likely continue to draw both admiration and ire, setting a precedent for family members of high-profile leaders. With assets under management growing and new partnerships forming, his career as a corporate consigliere is just beginning to unfold.

Subscribe for Updates

WebProBusiness Newsletter

News & updates for website marketing and advertising professionals.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |