 DOMINATE Summit Helps Entrepreneurs Rewrite Their Future in a Shifting Economy

For years, Jolene Slavik built her real estate mastermind community on word-of-mouth referrals and a loyal base of local members. But when the economy began to wobble, her once rock steady business suddenly felt less certain. “I was doing everything I knew how to do,” she says. “But the strategies that worked even two years ago weren’t enough anymore.”

Stories like hers are becoming far more common across the country. With about 36.2 million small businesses making up nearly half of all private-sector jobs, America’s economic backbone is under pressure. Many entrepreneurs today are now facing their toughest test yet—staying profitable and growing while the business landscape seems to be actively working against them.

That’s where the DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit, taking place October 14, 2025, in Tampa Bay, aims to make a difference.

Designed to equip business owners with practical tools, fresh insights, and the right connections, the summit offers more than just motivation—it’s about action that moves businesses forward.

“This is exactly what I need,” says Amanda Webster. “As entrepreneurs, it’s easy to get trapped in our own bubbles because we’re so busy taking care of our clients and running our businesses. I love coming to events like this because I get to learn how other entrepreneurs are doing things, pick up new strategies, and stay on top of technology.”

A new kind of playbook for uncertain times

The summit is the brainchild of entrepreneur Jeremy Knauff, who created it with one goal in mind: to give business owners the edge they need in an unpredictable landscape.

“History has shown us that while economic slowdowns may close doors for scared, hesitant, and rigid entrepreneurs, they also unlock massive opportunities for the bold,” Knauff says. “Every single previous recession gave rise to industry leaders who reshaped entire markets, and today’s fragile and declining economy offers the same opportunities for those willing to think bigger, move faster, and dominate their space.”

But Knauff warns that opportunity alone isn’t enough. “In order to capitalize on these opportunities,” he adds, “entrepreneurs need to make the right connections, and know what strategies are working today, as well as which tools, platforms, and resources will give them a competitive advantage.”

It’s a message that resonates deeply with entrepreneurs like Slavik, and it’s the reason this event is structured differently from a typical business conference. The summit is built as an immersive, hands-on experience featuring nine accomplished leaders sharing what’s working right now in marketing, artificial intelligence, and mindset. Attendees can also participate in networking sessions and live Q&As designed to deliver insights tailored to their unique challenges.

Lessons from the frontlines of business

For Bridgette Bello, CEO of Tampa Bay Business & Wealth, sharing her hard-won lessons is one of the highlights of the event. She knows firsthand how to survive tough times. She built her reputation on two massive accomplishments—growing TBBW into a leading media brand while others were shutting their doors and leading another media outlet through a rapid recovery after the 2008 recession.

“I’ve made plenty of mistakes and faced more than my share of challenges in business, and I always love to share my stories on that because it can help newer entrepreneurs avoid making the same mistakes,” Bello says.

Her experience underscores a central theme of the summit: success isn’t just about adapting—it’s about learning from those who have already faced the challenges so you can avoid making them yourself.

Mastering the art of modern marketing

One of the most pressing challenges entrepreneurs face today is getting their message heard in an increasingly crowded and noisy marketplace. That’s why marketing is a major focus of the summit.

“Entrepreneurs today have more power in their phone than most Fortune 500 companies had access to just a few years ago, but most don’t use even a fraction of that,” says Trish Leto, CEO of Press Live with Purpose. “My mission is to change that by showing more people how to leverage content creation and social media to reach their ideal audience and convert that into revenue.”

But even with powerful tools, many business owners find themselves stuck. Remso Martinez, a fractional CMO, sees it all the time. “One of the most common marketing problems I see entrepreneurs face is overwhelm. There is so much to do, so many channels we need to use, and that drives many to either stick to one thing or simply bury their head in the sand. That’s why I’m so passionate about showing business owners how to do it all without it becoming overwhelming.”

These conversations highlight an important truth: having a great product or service is no longer enough. To grow in today’s market, entrepreneurs must become experts at storytelling, building trust, and demonstrating consistent value.

Harnessing AI for a competitive edge

Artificial intelligence is no longer some futuristic concept— it’s a tool that’s already reshaping industries daily. At the summit, speakers will show how small businesses can use AI to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and even compete with larger rivals.

“I’m excited to share how to use AI in business because I know how much of a game changer it can be. This budding technology can give entrepreneurs a massive competitive advantage that helps them to outperform much larger competitors,” says Francis Ablola, an AI expert with a community of more than 48,000 members.

The message is echoed by Bob McIntosh, who says, “Technology is moving faster than ever, and the entrepreneurs who adapt and stay ahead of the curve will thrive, while those who don’t will fade away into obscurity.” And Adam Peters, CEO of Allset Technologies, puts it bluntly: “AI is leverage, and entrepreneurs who fail to utilize it will be gobbled up by the ones who do. It’s not a decision—it’s a necessity today.”

Building the mindset to push through setbacks

While tools and tactics are critical, the summit also emphasizes the human side of entrepreneurship—resilience, perseverance, and learning from failure.

“When I first became an entrepreneur, I had to figure it all out on my own, and I made a lot of mistakes along the way,” says David Bell, CEO of USA Mobile Drug Testing. “Now that I’ve built two successful companies, I always look for ways to share my experience to help other entrepreneurs avoid mistakes and build more successful companies. That’s why I was so excited to be asked to speak at this summit.”

Tatiana Zagorovski, CEO of Trio Realty Partners, knows how devastating those mistakes can be. “Shortly after transitioning from my previous software development career into real estate investing, I was conned for over $100,000 and that almost destroyed my business,” she says. “Since then, I’ve been committed to not only building a successful business, but also teaching other entrepreneurs how to identify and avoid costly mistakes like the one that nearly derailed my own business.”

A chance to turn challenges into opportunities

The DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit is more than just an event—it’s a roadmap for business owners determined to grow despite uncertain times.

Through real stories, practical strategies, and a community of ambitious leaders, it offers the tools entrepreneurs need to rewrite their future.

For Slavik, that’s exactly the kind of support she’s been searching for. “It’s not just about surviving,” she says. “It’s about learning how to win big even when the economy is tough.”

