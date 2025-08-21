DOJ Eases Crypto Rules for Developers, Boosts DeFi Innovation Under Trump

In a significant pivot that could reshape federal oversight of digital assets, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced it will no longer pursue certain money transmitter cases against cryptocurrency developers and platforms lacking clear criminal intent. This policy shift, detailed in a memo from Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti, emphasizes that merely writing code or operating decentralized finance (DeFi) tools does not equate to money transmission violations under federal law. The move comes amid growing pressure from the crypto industry and aligns with broader executive directives under President Trump’s administration to foster innovation in the sector.

The memo, obtained by Reuters, clarifies that prosecutors should focus on cases involving fraud, terrorism financing, or other illicit activities, rather than imposing regulatory burdens through enforcement. This follows earlier 2025 actions, including the disbanding of the DOJ’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team in April, as reported by the same outlet. Industry advocates argue this reduces the chilling effect on developers who feared liability for user actions on platforms like mixers or non-custodial wallets.

A Departure from Aggressive Enforcement Tactics

This isn’t the first time the DOJ has recalibrated its approach to crypto. Back in April, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a directive ending “regulation by prosecution,” instructing the department to narrow investigations to serious crimes like drug trafficking and investor fraud, per a memorandum highlighted in coverage from Sidley Austin LLP. That earlier memo explicitly stated the DOJ is “not a digital assets regulator,” a stance now extended to money transmitter laws, which have historically ensnared entities under the Bank Secrecy Act for unlicensed operations.

Crypto firms have long contended that such cases, like those against Tornado Cash developers, stifled innovation by treating neutral software as inherently criminal. Posts on X from industry figures, including those echoing sentiments from Bitcoin News, celebrated the shift as a “bullish” development, noting it protects developers from liability for end-user crimes. This sentiment underscores a broader pushback against what some called overreach, with coalitions of over 30 companies lobbying for change as early as April, according to reports on the platform.

Implications for DeFi and Institutional Adoption

The policy’s ripple effects could accelerate DeFi growth, where decentralized protocols allow peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries. By backing off cases against non-custodial services, the DOJ signals a hands-off approach unless there’s evidence of intent to facilitate crime, as elaborated in analyses from Pillsbury Law. This contrasts with past crackdowns, such as the July 2025 forfeiture action against a fraudulent crypto platform called Triangular, detailed on the DOJ’s own website, which targeted clear scams rather than infrastructure providers.

However, experts caution that this doesn’t mean a free-for-all. The memo stresses continued vigilance against money laundering, with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) still empowered to regulate where appropriate. A recent Lexology article notes that while digital assets revolutionize markets, rising thefts and regulatory scrutiny are driving shifts toward secure custody solutions, potentially benefiting compliant players.

Industry Reactions and Future Challenges

Crypto backers, including groups like the DeFi Education Fund, have hailed the change as a victory for innovation. X posts from users like Surge on Chain describe it as paving the way for Web3 expansion, with one noting “DeFi gets a huge boost!” This optimism is tempered by ongoing cases; for instance, the DOJ’s April memo led to the narrowing of probes, but some investigations persist if tied to national security, as per Bloomberg.

Looking ahead, this shift may encourage more institutional involvement, reducing legal uncertainties that have deterred traditional finance from crypto. Yet, as Yahoo Finance reported in April, the dissolution of specialized units signals a deliberate de-escalation, but prosecutors retain tools for priority offenses. Insiders suggest this could lead to clearer guidelines from agencies like the SEC, fostering a more predictable environment for blockchain development.

Balancing Innovation with Oversight

Ultimately, the DOJ’s move reflects a pragmatic response to crypto’s maturation. By distinguishing between benign code and criminal exploitation, it addresses criticisms that enforcement was stifling U.S. competitiveness in global fintech. Coverage from Livemint frames it as backed by the crypto community, potentially unlocking billions in investment.

Still, challenges remain: international coordination on crypto crimes and adapting to evolving technologies like AI-driven wallets. As one X post from AFV GLOBAL put it, “Code ≠ crime” without ill intent—a mantra now embedded in federal policy. This evolution positions the U.S. as a leader in balanced regulation, but sustained dialogue between regulators and innovators will be key to its success.