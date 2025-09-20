DOJ Demands Google Divest Ad Manager in Monopoly Remedies Trial

The DOJ’s Aggressive Push for Divestiture

The Department of Justice is intensifying its antitrust battle against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, seeking to force the divestiture of its Google Ad Manager suite as the remedies phase of a landmark trial kicks off. This move comes after a federal judge ruled earlier this year that Google maintains illegal monopolies in key segments of the online advertising technology market. Prosecutors argue that breaking up these assets is essential to restore competition, potentially reshaping how digital ads are bought, sold, and displayed across the internet.

Google, for its part, has proposed alternative remedies focused on enhancing interoperability among its ad tech tools, rather than outright divestment. The company contends that such measures would address antitrust concerns without disrupting the broader ecosystem of publishers, advertisers, and consumers who rely on its integrated services. However, the DOJ has dismissed these suggestions as insufficient, insisting that structural changes are necessary to dismantle what it describes as Google’s entrenched dominance.

Historical Context and Trial Timeline

The case traces back to a 2023 lawsuit filed by the DOJ and several states, accusing Google of anticompetitive practices in ad tech. A pivotal ruling in April 2025 found Google guilty of monopolizing publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, as detailed in coverage from CNBC. The remedies trial, which began on September 22, 2025, in a Virginia federal court, is expected to last several weeks, with Judge Leonie Brinkema presiding—the same jurist who oversaw the liability phase.

Recent developments highlight the high stakes: Google filed its remedy proposals in early September, emphasizing behavioral fixes like data sharing and fairer auction processes. In contrast, the DOJ’s 60-page proposed final judgment, as analyzed in posts on X from industry watchers like Jason Kint, calls for the sale of Ad Manager, including its DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) and AdX exchange components. This could force Google to spin off assets generating billions in annual revenue.

Industry Reactions and Potential Impacts

Ad tech insiders are closely monitoring the proceedings, with many expressing concern over the disruption a breakup could cause. Publications like AdExchanger have noted that Google’s suggestions fall short of the DOJ’s demands, potentially leading to a prolonged appeals process if divestiture is ordered. On X, sentiment from users such as Menthor Q reflects market volatility, with options trading showing spikes in volatility amid fears of forced sales.

If successful, the DOJ’s remedy could open doors for competitors like The Trade Desk or Magnite, fostering a more fragmented but competitive market. Analysts estimate that Ad Manager controls over 90% of the publisher ad server market, per testimony in the trial. Google has warned in its official blog statement, linked here, that such a breakup risks harming small businesses dependent on its tools.

Google’s Defense and Broader Antitrust Scrutiny

In court filings, Google argues that its ad tech innovations have driven efficiency and lower costs, countering the DOJ’s narrative of harm. The company points to its voluntary proposals, such as allowing publishers greater control over ad inventory, as sufficient to comply with the ruling. Yet, as reported in Search Engine Journal, the DOJ remains steadfast, viewing divestiture as the only way to prevent future anticompetitive behavior.

This trial is part of a larger wave of scrutiny facing Google, including a separate antitrust case over its search dominance and European Union fines exceeding $3 billion for similar ad tech issues, as covered by Courthouse News Service. A breakup here could set precedents for Big Tech regulation, influencing cases against Meta and Amazon.

Economic Ramifications and Future Outlook

Economically, the outcome could redistribute tens of billions in ad revenue. Google’s ad business accounted for over $200 billion in 2024 revenue, with Ad Manager being a core pillar. Divestiture might lead to short-term market chaos but long-term innovation, according to experts cited in The Verge. Investors are bracing for impact, with Alphabet shares fluctuating in recent trading sessions.

As the trial unfolds, witnesses from both sides will testify on the feasibility of separation. The DOJ’s key expert has faced judicial skepticism over experience, as noted in Law360 updates on X, potentially weakening its case. Regardless, this proceeding underscores a pivotal moment in antitrust enforcement, challenging Google’s grip on digital advertising and signaling tougher oversight for tech giants ahead.