DOE Acquires 5% Stake in Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass Project

In a groundbreaking move that underscores the U.S. government’s push to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals, the Department of Energy has acquired equity stakes in Lithium Americas Corp., a Canadian mining company, and its joint venture with General Motors Co. for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. This investment, announced recently, involves the government taking a 5% stake in Lithium Americas and a similar position in the Thacker Pass venture, as part of revisions to a $2.26 billion loan originally approved in 2024.

The deal comes amid escalating global competition for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, with the U.S. aiming to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers like China. Lithium Americas, which is developing what could become one of North America’s largest lithium mines, has seen its stock surge dramatically—jumping 35% in a single day following the announcement, according to reports from CNBC.

Government Intervention in Critical Minerals

Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted the strategic importance of this equity play during an interview, emphasizing how it aligns with broader national security goals. The Thacker Pass project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada, is projected to produce enough lithium to support up to 800,000 electric vehicles annually once fully operational. This isn’t just about mining; it’s a calculated step to bolster the U.S. battery supply chain, with the government’s stake providing oversight and potential returns on investment.

Details from Bloomberg indicate that the equity arrangement stems from negotiations over loan terms, where Lithium Americas sought adjustments to repayment schedules. In exchange, the Trump administration—continuing its hands-on approach to economic policy—insisted on ownership slices, marking a rare instance of direct federal investment in a private mining entity.

Implications for the EV Industry

For General Motors, which holds a 38% stake in the Thacker Pass joint venture and has committed $650 million to the project, this government involvement adds a layer of stability. GM’s investment is tied to offtake agreements for lithium carbonate, crucial for its Ultium battery platform. Industry analysts note that such partnerships could accelerate project timelines, with construction already underway and first production slated for 2027.

However, the deal isn’t without controversy. Environmental groups have long opposed Thacker Pass due to concerns over water usage and impacts on local ecosystems, including sacred sites for Native American tribes. MINING.COM reported on ongoing legal challenges, though recent court rulings have favored the project, allowing it to proceed.

Broader Economic and Geopolitical Context

This equity stake reflects a shift in U.S. policy toward more interventionist tactics in securing rare earths and battery metals. Unlike traditional subsidies, owning shares gives the government a direct voice in corporate decisions, potentially influencing everything from pricing to export policies. Sources from Reuters suggest this could set a precedent for future deals in sectors like cobalt and nickel mining.

On the international front, the involvement of a Canadian firm highlights cross-border alliances in North America, countering dominance by Asian suppliers. Lithium prices have been volatile, dipping recently due to oversupply, but long-term demand from the EV boom is expected to drive recovery. Investors are watching closely, as evidenced by the stock volatility reported in Al Jazeera.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Looking ahead, the Thacker Pass mine could transform Nevada into a lithium hub, creating thousands of jobs and injecting billions into the local economy. Yet, scaling up production will require navigating regulatory hurdles and technological challenges in extracting lithium from clay deposits, a method less proven than brine or hard-rock mining.

Ultimately, this government stake positions the U.S. as a more assertive player in the global race for clean energy resources. As Secretary Wright told TechCrunch, it’s about ensuring American innovation leads the way, with potential ripple effects across the automotive and renewable sectors for years to come.