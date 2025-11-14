DMA’s iOS Revolution: Opera’s 5x User Surge Reshapes Europe’s Browser Wars

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital markets, Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) has emerged as a pivotal force, reshaping how tech giants operate and opening doors for challengers. At the forefront of this transformation is Opera, the Norwegian browser company, which has reported staggering growth in its iOS user base across Europe. According to a recent announcement, Opera’s daily active users (DAUs) on iOS in Europe have nearly tripled over the past two years, with some markets like France seeing up to five times the growth.

This surge is directly attributed to the DMA, which took effect in 2024 and mandates greater competition in digital ecosystems. The regulation requires gatekeepers like Apple to allow users more choice in default browsers, sideloading, and app stores, breaking the stranglehold of proprietary systems. Opera’s press release highlights that this regulatory shift has empowered users to explore alternatives to Safari, Apple’s built-in browser.

The DMA’s Regulatory Framework

The DMA, enacted by the European Union, designates major platforms as ‘gatekeepers’ and imposes rules to foster fair competition. As reported by 9to5Mac in their article on November 13, 2025, Opera credits the act for its accelerated growth, noting a 57% increase in the first year post-DMA and an 88% jump from the previous period up to October 2025. This isn’t just about numbers; it’s a testament to how policy can alter market dynamics.

Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] detailed in a PR Newswire release that its iOS user base in key European markets has ballooned, with France leading at 5x growth. The company’s overall revenue reached $152 million, up 23% year-over-year, underscoring the financial windfall from this user influx. “iOS users benefit from browser alternatives,” stated Opera in their announcement, emphasizing the DMA’s role in enabling this shift.

Opera’s Strategic Positioning

Founded in 1995, Opera has long positioned itself as an innovative alternative to dominant browsers like Chrome and Safari, boasting features such as built-in VPN, ad blockers, and AI integrations. The DMA’s implementation allowed Opera to capitalize on iOS’s previously restrictive environment, where Apple mandated the use of WebKit engine for all browsers, limiting differentiation.

Earlier reports from 2024, such as those from the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems, noted a 63% spike in new monthly iOS users for Opera just one month after the DMA’s enforcement. This initial boost has snowballed, as evidenced by StockTitan’s coverage of Opera’s latest figures, where European iOS DAUs nearly tripled in two years.

Market Impact and User Choice

The growth isn’t isolated; it’s part of a broader trend where users are exercising newfound freedoms. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users and analysts, including those from Opera Investor Relations on November 13, 2025, echo this sentiment, highlighting up to 5x growth in key markets. This aligns with Apple’s own statements, as covered by Apple Newsroom in September 2025, where the company acknowledged DMA-forced changes to iOS, albeit with concerns about user privacy and security.

Industry insiders point to specific DMA provisions, like the requirement for browser choice screens during iOS setup, as key enablers. 9to5Mac reported that these changes have made it easier for users to select Opera as their default, driving adoption. In contrast, pre-DMA, third-party browsers struggled against Safari’s integration advantages.

Challenges and Criticisms

Despite the successes, not all feedback is positive. Opera itself has critiqued Apple’s DMA compliance, arguing in an April 2025 9to5Mac article that the changes fall short of truly opening iOS. “Apple’s DMA changes are not enough to truly open up iOS,” Opera stated, pointing to persistent barriers like complex installation processes for alternative browsers.

Apple, in response, has commissioned studies suggesting the DMA hasn’t lowered App Store prices, as reported by All Apple News on X on November 12, 2025. This ongoing tension highlights the act’s contentious nature, with gatekeepers pushing back against what they see as overreach.

Broader Industry Implications

The ripple effects extend beyond browsers. The DMA has prompted similar growth in other sectors, with reports from BleepingComputer in March 2024 noting a 164% increase in EU users for Opera on both iOS and Android post-DMA updates. This suggests a potential shift in the mobile ecosystem, where Android’s openness contrasts with iOS’s historical controls.

For Opera, this growth translates to enhanced monetization opportunities. With AI features like its ‘agentic AI,’ the browser is attracting tech-savvy users. MarketScreener’s April 2024 coverage noted Opera’s 63% user growth as a ‘testament to Europeans’ eagerness to explore alternative browsers.’

Future Prospects and Global Echoes

Looking ahead, Opera’s trajectory could influence other regions. While the DMA is EU-specific, similar regulations are being considered elsewhere, potentially globalizing these changes. Tom Warren’s X post from July 2024 discussed Opera challenging Microsoft’s Edge under DMA, illustrating the act’s broader antitrust ambitions.

Analysts from Yahoo Finance, in their November 13, 2025 article, project continued momentum for Opera, with DAUs tripling as users embrace choice. This not only boosts Opera’s stock but signals a maturing digital market where competition, not dominance, drives innovation.

Voices from the Field

Quotes from stakeholders add depth: “The EU finally delivers on fair and open digital markets,” said EP rapporteur Andreas Schwab in a 2022 X post from IMCO Committee Press, presaging the DMA’s impact. More recently, Open Web Advocacy celebrated on X in March 2024: “Another DMA win!” regarding Apple’s concessions on direct downloads.

As the DMA evolves, with commitments like Apple’s planned easier Android switching by fall 2025 (as per TechCrunch via X post from Evan in March 2024), the stage is set for further disruptions. Opera’s story is a blueprint for how regulation can empower challengers in tech’s walled gardens.