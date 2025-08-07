DJI Launches Romo Robot Vacuum with Drone LiDAR and AI for $655

DJI’s Bold Pivot to Home Robotics

DJI, the Shenzhen-based giant renowned for dominating the consumer drone market, has made a surprising yet strategic leap into the smart home sector with the launch of its first robot vacuum, the Romo. Announced on August 6, 2025, in Beijing, the Romo series marks DJI’s expansion beyond aerial imaging and industrial drones into everyday consumer appliances. This move leverages the company’s expertise in sensors, AI, and automation—technologies honed from years of developing high-precision drones like the Mini series and agricultural models such as the Agras T100.

The Romo isn’t just another entry-level vacuum; it’s positioned as a premium contender, blending drone-level perception with home cleaning efficiency. Priced starting at 4,699 yuan (approximately $655), it features a striking transparent design option alongside a more subdued white variant, allowing users to glimpse its internal mechanics. Android Authority reports that the vacuum boasts a powerful 25,000 Pa suction capability, dual front brushes for edge cleaning, and an integrated mopping system that handles both dry and wet messes.

Technological Edge from Drone Heritage

At the heart of Romo’s appeal is its advanced navigation system, drawing directly from DJI’s drone innovations. Equipped with LiDAR sensors, AI-driven obstacle avoidance, and a 360-degree perception setup reminiscent of the trinocular fisheye vision in DJI’s T60 farming drone, the Romo can map and navigate homes with remarkable precision. It detects and avoids over 100 types of obstacles, including pets and furniture, while optimizing cleaning paths in real-time.

Complementing this is a self-cleaning docking station that automates dustbin emptying, mop washing, and even hot-air drying to prevent bacterial growth. According to posts on X from tech enthusiasts and official DJI channels, the Romo can clean up to 178 square meters on a single three-hour charge and mop 200 square meters per water tank fill. Quick charging adds practicality—30 minutes yields 36 minutes of operation—making it ideal for busy households.

Market Positioning and Competitive Dynamics

DJI’s entry comes at a time when the global robotic vacuum market is booming, with shipments reaching 20.6 million units in 2024, up 11.2% year-over-year, as noted by market research firm IDC in a report cited by Xinhua. Competitors like iRobot’s Roomba and Ecovacs have long held sway, but DJI aims to disrupt with over-engineered features, such as its drone-inspired AI that adapts to home layouts dynamically.

The Romo series, developed since at least late 2023 when DJI updated its business scope to include intelligent robotics, includes models with varying capabilities. The Verge highlighted early teasers showing the transparent dock, which DJI used to showcase internals like auto-emptying mechanisms, though it’s unclear if this version will be widely available. Industry insiders speculate that DJI’s sensor tech could give it an edge in efficiency, potentially reducing cleaning times by up to 20% compared to rivals.

Global Ambitions and Challenges Ahead

While the initial launch targeted China, DJI has confirmed plans for overseas markets later in 2025, though specific dates and regions remain under wraps. This expansion aligns with DJI’s broader playbook, shifting from industrial tools like the FlyCart 100 logistics drone to consumer smart home devices. TechRadar noted leaks suggesting an earlier-than-expected rollout, fueled by DJI’s official Chinese social media teasers.

However, challenges loom. Regulatory hurdles in the U.S., where DJI has faced scrutiny over data security due to its Chinese origins, could complicate availability. Moreover, integrating mop self-cleaning—whether via built-in tanks or manual refills—remains a point of speculation, as per insights from Croma Unboxed. Early sentiment on X praises the innovation, with users comparing it favorably to Xiaomi’s robot vacuums, but real-world reviews will test its mettle.

Implications for DJI’s Future and Industry Innovation

For DJI, the Romo represents a testbed for applying its core competencies to new domains, potentially paving the way for more home automation products. Analysts see this as a diversification strategy amid saturating drone markets, with Romo’s AI potentially influencing future devices like smart cameras or security systems.

Ultimately, if Romo succeeds, it could redefine standards in robotic cleaning, pushing competitors to innovate further. As one X post from a tech account enthused, this vacuum brings “drone-level precision” to floors, signaling DJI’s intent to conquer not just the skies, but the very ground beneath our feet. With its blend of aesthetics, power, and intelligence, Romo might just vacuum up a significant market share.