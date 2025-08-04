Disney Scraps AI Plans for Moana and Tron: Ares Amid Ethical Backlash

Disney’s Cautious Retreat from AI Experimentation

In a move that underscores the growing tensions between technological innovation and public perception in Hollywood, Walt Disney Co. has abandoned plans to incorporate artificial intelligence in two high-profile projects. According to a report from Deadline, the company scrapped a deepfake version of Dwayne Johnson for the live-action “Moana” remake and an AI-generated character for “Tron: Ares.” This decision comes amid broader industry debates over AI’s role in creative processes, highlighting Disney’s sensitivity to potential backlash.

The “Moana” initiative involved using deepfake technology to superimpose Johnson’s face onto a body double, a concept the actor himself approved. However, after extensive legal consultations, Disney executives concluded that the risks outweighed the benefits, particularly concerning publicity and ethical concerns.

Legal and Ethical Hurdles in AI Adoption

Sources familiar with the matter, as detailed in the Deadline article, indicate that Disney’s legal team grappled with issues of likeness rights and ownership. The technology, provided by deepfake specialist Metaphysic, promised seamless integration but raised questions about consent and long-term implications for performers’ rights.

For “Tron: Ares,” the plan was to create an entirely AI-generated soldier character, marking a bold step into generative AI for visual effects. Yet, similar concerns about public reception and potential lawsuits prompted its cancellation, reflecting a pattern seen in other studios navigating AI’s uncharted waters.

Broader Industry Implications

This retreat is not isolated; a Gizmodo report echoes that Disney’s experiments hit major hurdles due to legal ramifications and fear of backlash. Industry insiders note that while AI offers cost efficiencies—potentially reducing the need for reshoots or extensive CGI—the specter of job displacement for actors and artists looms large.

Public sentiment, amplified on platforms like X, has been vocal against AI in entertainment, with posts criticizing its use as “scummy” and ethically dubious. Disney’s decision aligns with a cautious approach, especially after recent strikes by SAG-AFTRA that addressed AI protections in contracts.

Strategic Shifts and Future Prospects

By pulling back, Disney avoids the “bad publicity” that could tarnish its family-friendly brand, as emphasized in the Deadline piece. Executives are reportedly exploring AI in less controversial areas, such as pre-production tools, but steering clear of on-screen implementations that could invite scrutiny.

Comparisons to other projects, like the AI-assisted elements in recent Marvel films, suggest Disney is testing boundaries carefully. However, with “Moana” slated for 2026 and “Tron: Ares” in 2025, the company prioritizes traditional methods to maintain creative integrity.

Balancing Innovation with Responsibility

The episode illustrates a pivotal moment for Hollywood, where technological allure meets real-world accountability. As AI evolves, studios like Disney must navigate a minefield of regulations, union demands, and audience expectations. Insiders predict that while full AI integration may be inevitable, current hesitations could delay widespread adoption by years.

Ultimately, Disney’s scrapping of these plans signals a strategic pivot, emphasizing human creativity over algorithmic shortcuts to safeguard its market position and reputation in an era of rapid change.