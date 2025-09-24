Disney+ and Hulu Prices Rise Again in October 2025 Amid Revenue Push

Disney’s latest round of price hikes for its streaming services underscores the relentless pressure on media giants to balance subscriber growth with profitability in an increasingly competitive market. Effective October 21, 2025, the company will increase costs across Disney+, Hulu, and various bundles, including those incorporating HBO Max, marking the third adjustment in as many years. This move, detailed in a report from 9to5Mac, affects both ad-supported and ad-free tiers, with standalone Disney+ Basic rising by $2 to $11.99 monthly, while the Premium version jumps $3 to $18.99.

The bundles, long a draw for cost-conscious consumers seeking aggregated content, are not spared. The popular Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max package with ads will climb to $19.99 per month, a $3 increase, and the ad-free option hits $32.99, up from $29.99. As Variety notes, this escalation extends to live TV offerings, with Hulu + Live TV bundles incorporating Disney+ and ESPN Select surging by $7 to $89.99 monthly, reflecting Disney’s strategy to offset rising content production costs amid fierce rivalry from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Industry analysts view these adjustments as a calculated risk, potentially alienating price-sensitive users while aiming to boost average revenue per subscriber in a maturing streaming sector where profitability remains elusive for many players.

For insiders, the timing is noteworthy, coming on the heels of widespread backlash against Disney, including calls for boycotts following comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from his late-night show. TheWrap highlights how this controversy, tied to Kimmel’s on-air remarks, has amplified scrutiny on Disney’s corporate decisions, yet the price increases proceed undeterred, signaling confidence in subscriber retention through exclusive content like Marvel series and Star Wars spin-offs.

Hulu’s standalone plans face similar uplifts: the ad-supported tier rises $2 to $11.99, matching Disney+’s entry point, while ad-free Hulu climbs $3 to $21.99. Bundles without HBO Max, such as Disney+ and Hulu duo options, see $2 hikes, bringing the ad-supported version to $13.99. According to Forbes, these changes align with broader industry trends, where streaming services have collectively raised prices by over 25% in the past two years to fund original programming and combat churn.

This pattern of incremental increases raises questions about long-term sustainability, as consumers grapple with subscription fatigue, prompting some to cycle through services or opt for ad-supported tiers to mitigate costs.

Disney’s executives, in internal communications echoed by sources like CNBC, justify the hikes by pointing to enhanced value through expanded libraries and technological improvements, such as better recommendation algorithms and 4K streaming. Yet, for industry observers, the real test lies in metrics like net subscriber additions in the coming quarters, especially as economic pressures like inflation continue to squeeze household budgets.

Comparisons to peers reveal Disney’s aggressive stance: while Netflix has held steady on pricing recently, Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max’s parent, has also tinkered with bundles. MacRumors reports that Disney’s bundle with HBO Max remains competitively priced at under $33 for ad-free access to three major platforms, potentially cushioning the blow for heavy users who value convenience over individual subscriptions.

Ultimately, these price dynamics highlight the evolving economics of digital entertainment, where bundling emerges as a key lever for retention, even as overall costs creep upward, challenging companies to innovate beyond mere hikes to maintain market dominance.

Critics argue that repeated increases could accelerate cord-cutting reversals, pushing viewers back to traditional cable or free alternatives. However, Disney’s streaming arm has shown resilience, with recent quarters posting operating profits for the first time, as per earnings calls. For insiders, this October adjustment may serve as a bellwether for how far media conglomerates can push pricing before facing significant backlash.