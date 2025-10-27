DirecTV Partners with Glance for AI Screensavers with Personalized Ads in 2026

DirecTV, the satellite television provider grappling with subscriber losses and shifting consumer habits, is set to introduce a novel feature to its Gemini streaming devices: AI-generated screensavers that blend personalized content with advertising. Announced through a partnership with consumer AI company Glance, this move aims to transform idle TV screens into interactive hubs for shopping, news, and entertainment, starting in early 2026. The technology will allow users to insert AI versions of themselves into virtual scenarios, such as trying on clothes or exploring travel destinations, all while subtly promoting products.

This development comes at a time when streaming services are increasingly turning to innovative ad formats to boost revenue amid cord-cutting trends. DirecTV’s Gemini devices, which include the Android TV-powered Gemini Air dongle and a satellite-connected set-top box, have been positioned as versatile gateways to live TV and apps like Netflix. Now, with Glance’s AI integration, screensavers will evolve from static images to dynamic, shoppable experiences, potentially generating new income streams for the company.

The Push for Personalization in Advertising

Industry insiders view this as part of a broader effort by DirecTV to monetize its platform more aggressively. According to a report in Ars Technica, the feature will display AI-generated ads featuring users’ faces, raising questions about privacy and user consent. Glance, known for similar tech on smartphones, promises that the AI operates on-device to minimize data sharing, but critics worry about the implications of facial recognition in home entertainment.

DirecTV executives, including SVP of product marketing Vikash Sharma, have touted the feature as a way to “reimagine interactions with the TV screen,” offering real-time recommendations tailored to viewer preferences. Users can engage via a mobile app or voice remote, altering virtual outfits and purchasing items directly, as detailed in coverage from Engadget. This “lean-in” experience, as Glance’s Rajat Wanchoo described it, contrasts with traditional passive viewing, potentially appealing to younger demographics accustomed to interactive media.

Challenges and Market Context

However, the rollout isn’t without controversy. DirecTV has faced customer churn, and injecting ads into screensavers could alienate users seeking ad-free downtime. As noted in The Verge, the partnership echoes Glance’s work with Samsung, where AI ads on lock screens have drawn mixed reactions. Privacy advocates are particularly concerned about how user data, including facial images, will be handled, even if processed locally.

From a business perspective, this aligns with DirecTV’s strategy to diversify beyond satellite TV. The company, now under private equity ownership, has been adding features like multi-channel viewing to Gemini devices, but ad revenue is crucial as traditional subscriptions decline. Insights from CNET highlight examples like AI-generated Grand Canyon scenes where users can “insert” themselves and explore related purchases, illustrating the feature’s immersive potential.

Implications for the Streaming Industry

Looking ahead, this could set a precedent for other providers. If successful, AI-powered screens might become standard, blending commerce with content in ways that blur lines between entertainment and advertising. Yet, as TechSpot points out, the technology relies on devices like the Gemini Air’s robust hardware, including its 4K support and Google Assistant integration, to deliver seamless experiences.

For industry players, the key will be balancing innovation with user trust. DirecTV’s bet on Glance’s AI could either revitalize its offerings or spark backlash, depending on execution. As the 2026 launch approaches, stakeholders will watch closely to see if this turns idle screens into profitable real estate or just another intrusive gimmick in an already crowded market.