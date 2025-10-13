Devpost Engineer Swaps Kanban for Gemini AI in Project Management

In the fast-evolving world of software development, where tools like Atlassian’s Jira and Asana have long dominated project management, a new contender is emerging from the realm of artificial intelligence. Richard Murby, director of business development at Devpost—a platform that facilitates hackathons for developers—has pioneered an unconventional approach by leveraging Google’s Gemini AI to entirely supplant his traditional Kanban board. This shift, detailed in a recent profile by Business Insider, highlights how AI is not just augmenting workflows but potentially redefining them.

Murby’s experiment began at OpenAI’s DevDay conference in San Francisco, where he shared insights into his daily use of AI. Frustrated with the rigidity of conventional Kanban systems, which visualize tasks as cards moving across columns like “To Do,” “In Progress,” and “Done,” he turned to Gemini for a more dynamic alternative. By inputting project details into the AI, Murby effectively created a conversational interface that tracks progress, assigns priorities, and even suggests optimizations— all without the need for dedicated software subscriptions.

AI as a Workflow Revolutionizer

This isn’t merely a gimmick; it’s a glimpse into a broader trend where generative AI tools are infiltrating enterprise environments. According to reports from CNBC, Google recently launched Gemini Enterprise, a suite designed to integrate AI agents into business operations, from data analysis to customer engagement. Murby’s method aligns with this, as he uses Gemini to parse natural-language queries, generating real-time updates that mimic Kanban’s visual flow but with added intelligence, such as predictive task completion estimates.

Industry insiders note that traditional Kanban boards, offered by companies like Monday.com, often require manual updates and can become cumbersome for solo developers or small teams. Gemini, by contrast, automates much of this through its multimodal capabilities, processing text, images, and even code snippets. Murby described how the AI helped him during hackathon preparations, reorganizing tasks on the fly based on emerging priorities, a flexibility that static boards lack.

The Practical Implementation and Challenges

To replicate Murby’s setup, developers start by accessing Gemini via Google’s ecosystem, inputting project backlogs as prompts. The AI then maintains a persistent “board” in chat form, allowing users to query status or make adjustments conversationally. As outlined in updates from Gemini Apps’ release notes, recent enhancements include improved generative capabilities, making it adept at handling complex workflows without external plugins.

However, this approach isn’t without hurdles. Security concerns arise when feeding proprietary data into AI models, a point echoed in analyses from WebProNews, which praises Gemini’s integration with Google’s suite but warns of potential risks in sensitive sectors. Murby mitigates this by using anonymized inputs, but for larger organizations, enterprise-grade controls like those in Gemini Enterprise become essential.

Implications for Developers and Beyond

The ripple effects extend to how teams collaborate. At Devpost, Murby’s innovation has sparked discussions on AI-driven productivity, potentially reducing reliance on costly tools. A Google Cloud Blog recap from the Next ‘25 conference demonstrates similar demos, where AI agents handle personal and professional tasks seamlessly.

Critics argue that while effective for individuals, scaling this to teams might require hybrid solutions. Yet, with Google pushing Gemini as a core business focus— as reported by The Hindu—such adaptations could become standard by year’s end.

Looking Ahead in AI Integration

For industry veterans, Murby’s story underscores a pivotal shift: AI isn’t just a tool but a potential replacement for entrenched systems. As competition heats up with rivals like OpenAI, Google’s ecosystem advantages, including seamless integration with Workspace, position Gemini as a frontrunner. Developers eyeing this should experiment cautiously, starting with non-critical projects to gauge efficiency gains.

Ultimately, this Kanban replacement exemplifies AI’s transformative potential, challenging developers to rethink productivity paradigms in an era where intelligence is as much about automation as it is about insight.