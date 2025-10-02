Delta Jets Collide on LaGuardia Taxiway, 90 Safely Evacuated

Incident Overview

Late on the evening of October 1, 2025, two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, marking a low-speed ground incident that has drawn scrutiny from aviation authorities. The collision involved a Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta subsidiary, which was taxiing for departure to Roanoke, Virginia, and another CRJ-900 arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina. According to reports from CNN, the wing of the departing jet struck the nose of the arriving aircraft, shattering the cockpit window and causing visible damage.

Passengers and crew aboard both planes, totaling over 90 people, were safely evacuated and bused back to the terminal. Only one flight attendant sustained a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital, with no other injuries reported. Eyewitness accounts captured on cell phone video, as detailed in coverage from ABC7 New York, show the aftermath, including a detached wingtip and debris on the tarmac.

Passenger Experiences and Immediate Response

One passenger described the impact as a sudden jolt, noting that those seated near the windows on the struck plane likely felt a more significant hit. “It wasn’t too big of a hit for us, but I would assume the other plane, especially the passengers on the window side, because we got most of their landing off of that plane,” the passenger told reporters, as quoted in The New York Times. The pilot’s window was shattered, prompting speculation about miscommunication with air traffic control.

Delta Air Lines quickly responded, confirming the “low-speed collision” in statements to media outlets. The airline emphasized that safety teams were on site to assist passengers and that both aircraft were removed from service for inspection. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like aviation enthusiasts and news aggregators, echoed these details, with some sharing unverified videos of the damaged jets, highlighting public interest in the event amid broader aviation safety discussions.

Investigation and Potential Causes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations into the incident, focusing on factors such as taxiway congestion at the busy LaGuardia hub and possible human error. Audio from air traffic control, referenced in reports by AP News, indicates the arriving jet was maneuvering to its gate when the departing plane’s wing clipped its nose.

This collision occurred just hours into a U.S. government shutdown, raising questions about its potential impact on air travel. While air traffic controllers are deemed essential and continue working without pay, experts note that prolonged shutdowns could strain operations. However, initial assessments from ABC News suggest the incident is unrelated, attributing it more to routine operational challenges at one of the nation’s most congested airports.

Broader Industry Implications

For aviation insiders, this event underscores ongoing concerns about ground safety at major hubs like LaGuardia, where recent renovations aim to alleviate taxiway bottlenecks but haven’t eliminated risks entirely. Delta, which operates a significant portion of flights at the airport, may face increased regulatory oversight, potentially leading to enhanced training protocols for regional carriers.

Comparisons to past incidents, such as a March 2025 Delta wing strike during landing at the same airport—detailed in X posts from outlets like ABC News—highlight a pattern of ground mishaps. Industry analysts predict this could accelerate investments in technologies like automated taxiing systems or advanced collision-avoidance software, as airlines seek to minimize such low-stakes but high-visibility errors.

Looking Ahead: Safety and Recovery

As investigations proceed, Delta has rerouted affected passengers and assured minimal disruptions to its schedule. The injured flight attendant’s condition remains stable, per updates from Fox News. For the aviation sector, this serves as a reminder of the razor-thin margins in airport operations, prompting calls for proactive measures to safeguard against future occurrences.

In the context of evolving federal funding uncertainties, stakeholders will watch closely for any ripple effects on air traffic management. Ultimately, while no lives were lost, the incident reinforces the imperative for vigilance in an industry where even minor collisions can erode public confidence.