In a rare public outing that has sent ripples through the global tech community, a senior researcher from Chinese AI powerhouse DeepSeek has issued a stark warning about the perils of unchecked artificial intelligence advancement. Speaking at the government-hosted World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Chen Deli painted a grim picture of AI’s potential to upend human society, predicting massive job displacement and long-term societal threats.

DeepSeek, which burst onto the scene last year with models that rivaled those from U.S. giants like OpenAI, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since its breakout success. This appearance marks the company’s first major public engagement in nearly a year, underscoring the gravity of Chen’s message amid growing global debates on AI ethics and regulation.

The Pessimistic Outlook from China’s AI Frontier

Chen Deli, a key figure at DeepSeek, expressed deep pessimism about AI’s trajectory. According to Reuters, he warned that while AI offers short-term benefits, its long-term effects could be profoundly negative, potentially leading to widespread unemployment. “AI may have negative impact on humanity,” Chen stated, as reported by The Times of India.

He elaborated that continued AI development might cause significant layoffs within 5 to 10 years, with most human jobs at risk of replacement in 10 to 20 years. This echoes sentiments from Cryptopolitan, which highlighted Chen’s call for tech companies to act as “guardians of humanity” by disclosing vulnerable professions.

From Breakout Success to Global Cautionary Tale

DeepSeek’s rise has been meteoric. The startup, founded by an engineering graduate who never studied abroad, disrupted the AI sector by releasing models that challenged established players. As detailed in a January Reuters explainer, DeepSeek threatened to upend the global AI supply chain with its efficient, open-source approaches.

Yet, this success comes with caveats. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect a mix of awe and concern, with users noting DeepSeek’s models as high-performing but potentially risky in safety evaluations. Industry sentiment, as seen across social platforms, amplifies fears that rapid AI scaling could exacerbate economic inequalities without proper safeguards.

Job Displacement: A Ticking Time Bomb

Chen’s warnings center on employment upheaval. He predicts AI could erase most jobs in the coming decades, urging companies to serve as whistle-blowers on at-risk sectors. This aligns with reporting from Business Insider, which quotes Chen emphasizing moral accountability: tech firms must “openly disclose which professions are likely to disappear.”

Similar concerns appear in ABP Live, where DeepSeek’s reappearance at the Wuzhen conference is framed as a call to action amid AI’s accelerating pace. The researcher’s timeline—job wipeouts in 10-20 years—mirrors broader industry fears, including those voiced by figures like Anthropic’s CEO on AI safety risks.

Societal Ripples Beyond the Workplace

Beyond jobs, Chen highlighted AI’s broader societal dangers. As per SDN, he described AI as “dangerous for society,” pointing to disruptions in social structures. This perspective is echoed in Digitimes, which notes DeepSeek’s push for ethical transparency in AI development.

Recent news from El-Balad.com and TechStock² reinforces this, with updates from November 10, 2025, emphasizing DeepSeek’s concerns over AI’s negative impact on humanity, including potential for social instability if not managed responsibly.

DeepSeek’s Unique Position in the AI Landscape

As a Chinese startup, DeepSeek operates in a high-stakes environment shaped by U.S.-China tech rivalries. Its models have drawn scrutiny, with X posts referencing evaluations where DeepSeek performed poorly on safety metrics for generating dangerous information, as noted in discussions around Anthropic’s tests.

The company’s low-profile approach contrasts with Western counterparts’ publicity. Yet, as The Information reports, Chen’s speech at the World Internet Conference signals a shift, urging global collaboration on AI risks. He stressed that while short-term tech positivity abounds, long-term threats demand vigilance.

Industry Reactions and Global Implications

Reactions to Chen’s remarks have been swift. On X, posts from tech analysts and outlets like Bloomberg highlight DeepSeek’s disruptive potential, with some viewing the warnings as a sobering counterpoint to AI hype. This sentiment is captured in recent tweets warning of AI’s labor market disruptions.

Globally, these concerns resonate with ongoing debates. Editorialge reports Chen’s prediction of job replacement within 20 years, aligning with calls from organizations like the World Economic Forum for AI governance frameworks to mitigate such risks.

Navigating AI’s Ethical Minefield

DeepSeek’s leadership frets over AI’s trajectory, positioning the company as an unlikely voice for caution in a race dominated by optimism. Chen’s insistence on companies as societal guardians challenges the industry to prioritize ethics over profits.

As AI advances, voices like Chen’s underscore the need for balanced development. With DeepSeek’s models already influencing the sector, his warnings could catalyze policy shifts, ensuring technology serves humanity rather than supplanting it.