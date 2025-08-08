Decart AI Raises $100M Series B at $3.1B Valuation for AI Worlds

In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, few developments capture the imagination quite like the rise of real-time generative technologies. Decart AI Inc., a startup pushing the boundaries of interactive video and virtual worlds, has just secured a staggering $100 million in Series B funding, propelling its valuation to $3.1 billion. This round, led by prominent venture firms including Benchmark and Zeev Ventures, underscores investor confidence in Decart’s vision to revolutionize content creation and consumption. As reported in a recent article by SiliconANGLE, the funds will fuel expanded research, infrastructure scaling, and go-to-market strategies for its real-time AI platforms.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Israel, Decart has quickly emerged as a frontrunner in generative AI, particularly for applications in gaming and entertainment. The company, often hailed as Israel’s first AI unicorn according to coverage in Ynetnews, specializes in models that generate immersive experiences from simple text prompts, all while optimizing GPU efficiency to make advanced tools more accessible. This efficiency is key, as it challenges the resource-intensive norms set by industry giants like OpenAI, allowing for lag-free, real-time interactions that could redefine streaming and social media.

Breaking Barriers in Real-Time AI Generation

Decart’s flagship innovations, such as the Oasis model introduced in late 2024, represent a leap forward in creating AI-driven virtual environments. Oasis, developed in collaboration with chipmaker Etched, enables the generation of entire video game worlds at 20 frames per second with zero latency, as detailed in posts on X from the company’s official account. Users can interact with these worlds instantaneously, transforming passive viewing into dynamic experiences. Similarly, the Mirage system, announced in July 2025, warps live video streams in real time, turning ordinary footage into fantastical scenes—a capability that WIRED described as “mind-bending” and poised to disrupt live streaming.

This technology isn’t just novel; it’s practical. By enhancing GPU performance for AI training and inference, Decart lowers barriers for creators, enabling everything from personalized gaming to interactive videos. Fortune’s exclusive report on the funding round, available at Fortune, highlights how co-founders Dean Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev are chasing a future where AI supplants traditional platforms like Netflix or TikTok. Backed by early investors like Sequoia Capital, the company has amassed over $150 million in total funding since inception, positioning it to scale rapidly amid a surge in AI investments.

Investor Enthusiasm and Market Implications

The enthusiasm from venture capitalists is palpable. Benchmark’s Victor Lazarte, in a post on X, expressed excitement about leading a prior $25 million investment, praising the founders’ expertise in efficient algorithms. This latest round, amid a broader wave of AI funding as noted in Tech Startups‘ daily roundup, reflects a market betting big on real-time AI’s potential to capture consumer attention. Decart’s models, which run infinitely without predefined endpoints, could integrate into social experiences, allowing users to co-create content on the fly.

However, challenges loom. Scaling such compute-intensive tech requires massive infrastructure, and Decart plans to use the new capital to grow its headcount and R&D efforts. As WebProNews points out, the startup’s efficient models give it an edge over less agile competitors, but regulatory scrutiny on AI ethics and energy consumption could temper growth. Still, with applications spanning entertainment to education, Decart’s trajectory suggests a shift toward more interactive digital realms.

Looking Ahead: Reshaping Consumer Tech

Industry insiders see Decart as a disruptor in a sector hungry for innovation. By democratizing AI tools, as emphasized on the company’s own site at Decart.ai, it aims to empower a broader audience, from indie developers to major studios. Recent X buzz, including shares from tech influencers, amplifies the hype around Mirage’s live stream diffusion, where videos morph in real time based on user inputs.

As Decart accelerates its go-to-market push, the funding validates its bet on real-time creativity. With a $3.1 billion valuation, it’s not just building tools—it’s crafting the next era of AI-driven interaction, potentially replacing static media with worlds that evolve with us. Investors and observers alike will watch closely as this Israeli upstart turns ambitious prototypes into everyday realities.