Dashlane to End Free Password Manager Plan on September 16, 2025

In a move that underscores the evolving economics of digital security tools, password manager Dashlane has announced the discontinuation of its free plan effective September 16, 2025. This decision, detailed in a recent blog post from Dashlane, marks a significant shift for a service that has long offered a no-cost entry point to password management. Users on the free tier will see their accounts transition to read-only status post-deadline, allowing data export but no further edits or additions, with a one-year grace period until September 2026 for retrieval.

The rationale behind this change, as explained by Dashlane executives, centers on channeling resources toward premium features like advanced threat monitoring and seamless cross-device synchronization. According to reports from TechRadar, the company aims to enhance its paid offerings, which start at $4.99 per month for individual plans that include VPN access and dark web scanning—features absent from the free version, which was capped at 25 passwords.

The Broader Implications for Password Security Providers

This pivot arrives amid intensifying competition in the password management sector, where freemium models have been a staple for user acquisition. Industry insiders note that Dashlane’s free plan, once unlimited, had already been curtailed in May 2024 to just 25 credentials, as highlighted in an earlier Dashlane update. The full removal signals a bet on monetization, potentially alienating budget-conscious users but aligning with trends seen in rivals like LastPass, which faced backlash after limiting its free cross-device syncing in 2021.

For enterprise clients and security professionals, this could streamline Dashlane’s focus on high-value innovations, such as zero-knowledge encryption and automated password changers. However, critics argue it risks eroding trust, especially as cybersecurity threats escalate. A Cybernews analysis points out that free users must now upgrade or migrate, with paid subscriptions offering family plans at $7.49 monthly for up to 10 members.

User Migration Strategies and Alternatives

Current free users are being nudged toward a 30-day trial of Premium features, after which they’ll need to commit or export data via CSV files. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect a mix of frustration and pragmatism, with some users praising competitors like Proton Pass for its unlimited free tier with built-in 2FA and email aliases. Proton’s promotional tweets, dating back to 2023, have resurfaced, offering credits for switchers from services including Dashlane.

Alternatives abound for those unwilling to pay. Bitwarden provides a robust free option with unlimited passwords and open-source transparency, while Apple’s iCloud Keychain integrates seamlessly for iOS ecosystems at no extra cost. Security.org compares Dashlane’s $59.88 annual Premium plan favorably against NordPass or 1Password, but emphasizes evaluating needs like VPN inclusion.

Industry Reactions and Future Outlook

Security experts, including those cited in a PCMag article, warn that this could accelerate consolidation, pushing smaller players to innovate or fold. Dashlane’s history of features like one-click password changes, lauded in a 2014 Verge piece, positions it well for premium growth, but success hinges on retaining users amid alternatives.

As the September deadline looms, insiders recommend auditing passwords now and testing migrations. This change not only reshapes Dashlane’s business model but also highlights the premium price of privacy in an era of rampant data breaches, urging users to weigh convenience against cost in their security strategies.